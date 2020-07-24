Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 4 p.m, an incident occurred on Shirley Road near Rustic Lane, Girard Township. Kennita Ann Sones, 35, of Morrisdale yelled and pounded on windows to create a disturbance at a residence.
On Wednesday at 12:57.m., an incident occurred on Cooper Avenue, Cooper Township. A 31-year-old Osceola Mills woman continued to send electronic messages to a 31-year-old Grassflat man after being told to cease communication. The woman was charged with harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Tuesday at 11:15 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough. The vehicle failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued on multiple roadways in Houtzdale Borough and Woodward Township. The vehicle became disabled along an ATV trail to the south of Hale Road, Woodward Township and a short foot pursuit ensued, resulting in the driver, a 26-year-old Houtzdale man, being taken into custody.
On Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., police investigated a theft in which two generators were stolen from a 68-year-old Olanta woman’s property on the 8900-block of Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Knox Township. They were a Generac 5000 watt and a Honda 2500 watt. If anyone has information they are urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
On Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., Jason Alan Moore, 40, of Philipsburg drove at a high rate of speed in a private mobile home park on April Lane, Morris Township. The speed was estimated to be over 30 miles-per-hour, and caused rocks, dust and debris to be thrown in the area.
On Monday at 11:06 a.m., police were contacted in reference to a welfare check on a 78-year-old Frenchville woman. Entrance was made to the residence on the 200-block of Marie Lane, Girard Township and the woman was found deceased inside the residence. It is suspected the woman died of natural causes. Investigation will continue.
On July 18 at 6 p.m., unknown suspect(s) damaged a 33-year-old Phililpsburg woman’s windshield as her vehicle was parked on the 200-block of Wallaceton Road, Boggs Township. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 857-3800.
On July 15 at 11:04 p.m., police were contacted in regards to a criminal trespass at a 27-year-old Smithmill woman’s residence on Veterans Street, Gulich Township. Unknown suspect(s) entered the residence between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. At this time there are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
On July 14 at 3:37 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east, Bradford Township. While driving, Roberta L. Swanson, 58, of Hot Springs N Garland, Ark., lost control of her vehicle while approaching slower traffic. Swanson’s vehicle struck the rear bumper of a vehicle driven by Mark C. Schneider of Struthers, Ohio. Swanson received health care at Penn Highlands Clearfield, and Schneider was uninjured.
On July 7 at 10:02 p.m., Brent Pelton, 45, of Clearfield was contacted while driving a motor vehicle on Crooked Sewer Road, Decatur Township. Subsequent investigation indicated that Pelton was driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A legal breath test confirmed that Pelton was driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content higher than the legal limit.
On July 7 at 9:28 p.m., police encountered a 17-year-old Philipsburg boy on McAteer Street, Woodward Township. During the encounter, he was found to be in possession of drug and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through Juvenile Court.
On July 1 at 8:13 a.m., a 31-year-old West Decatur woman was observed along Williams Road, Boggs Township. The woman was suspected to be under the influence at that time. The woman was cited with public drunkenness and similar misconduct through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Thursday at 5:12 p.m., police responded to a dispute between neighbors on Urey Road, Burnside Township, where both individuals. a 46-year-old Glen Campbell woman and a 45-year-old Glen Campbell woman, received a summary non-traffic citation at Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 14 at 1:58 a.m., police checked on a driver who was sleeping in a closed rest area on the 3200-block of Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and associated paraphernalia.