Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 5:20 p.m., an incident occurred on the 100-block of Penn Street, Grampian Borough. Mark Harris, 33, of Grampian and a 41-year-old Grampian woman got into a verbal argument. Harris struck the woman on her cheek, bottom lip and pushed her to the ground. Charges for harassment were filed on Harris at Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of harassment. Police made contact with the parties involved and resolved the incident.
———
Police received a report of multiple juveniles walking around the area in groups after curfew. Police made contact with the juveniles and they agreed to return to their homes.
———
Police responded to a report of a bat inside the residence. Police arrived and were able to remove the bat from the home without injuring it.
———
Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was suspected of being operated by an intoxicated driver. The vehicle fled from police as officers pursued. The vehicle wrecked at the end of Daisy Street behind Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub and the driver was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., two 25-year-old Penfield men got into an argument on Ponderosa Drive, Huston Township, over living arrangements.
The argument became physical when one of the individuals shoved the other. An NTC for harassment has been filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Tuesday at 7:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for numerous traffic violations on I-80 West, Union Township. Subsequent to the stop the driver, a 36-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The man was transported to DuBois Hospital for a legal blood draw. Investigation continues pending toxicology results.
———
On Monday at 5:23 p.m., a crash occurred on Salem Road, Brady Township when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The vehicle exited the roadway into a property owner’s yard and struck a surface casing vent before fleeing the scene.
———
On July 11 at 4:07 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred at the 100-mile marker of I-80 East, Sandy Township. Ryan R. Thacher, 30, of New York, N.Y. was traveling in the right travel lane with sudden and significant rainfall began.
Thacher then attempted to change into the left travel lane, where his vehicle began to hydroplane. Thacher lost control and left the north side of the roadway where the vehicle struck an embankment and spun 180 degrees. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash. Police were assisted on scene by Dusan EMS and Oklahoma Fire Company.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 2:37 p.m., unknown suspect(s) used spray paint to damage a 66-year-old Winburne man’s property on Casanova Spur, Rush Township, Centre County. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On Monday at 2:32 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Walton Street, Decatur Township.
Drug paraphernalia was located. Charges are pending against Tyler McGlynn, 26, of Houtzdale and Charles Burnett, 20, of Morrisdale through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Monday at 12:15 a.m., troopers responded to Company Row Road, Boggs Township for the report of a domestic.
A 20-year-old West Decatur woman and a 30-year-old Kylertown man were both charged with harassment through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.