Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a juvenile who had fled from his residence. Police located the child and assisted him home.
———
Police responded to a disabled vehicle that was blocking the intersection of West Front Street and Fulton Street. Police arrived and assisted with moving the vehicle off the roadway.
———
Police responded to a West Front Street residence for a noise complaint. The caller reported loud fireworks in the area.
———
Police received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the roadwork area of Woodland Road. Citations to be filed.
———
Pennsylvania State Parole requested this department’s assistance apprehending a known fugitive. Police arrived and located the wanted individual hiding under the kitchen sink. The man was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a report of a verbal altercation between two persons at an East Locust Street residence. Police arrived, deescalated the incident, and separated the parties.
———
Police received a report of two dogs that had gone missing from a Weaver Street residence. The dogs are described as a Rottweiler named Phoenix and a Bull Dog named Tiger. If located, please contact this department at (814) 765-7819.
———
Police received a mental health warrant for a Clearfield resident. The man was located on Williams Street where he was transported to the hospital and released to ER Staff.
———
Police responded to a Zimmerman Avenue apartment for a disturbance. The caller reported that an elderly woman was inside a building she did not reside in and was yelling for help. Police and EMS located the woman and she was transported to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were called to a Fourth Avenue apartment where a man was reported to be harassing other residents. Upon arrival, the man fled on foot, after a search of the area he was unable to be located.
———
A woman with warrants was located in the Snappy’s parking lot, and the woman led police on a foot pursuit where she was subsequently taken into custody.
———
Police were called to the Bailey Road area for a vehicle that had reportedly struck several fixed objects, upon arrival the driver was found to be experiencing a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital by EMS.
———
Police responded to a call reporting a baby in the river. Upon arrival, it was found to be a doll.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop in the Naulton Road area. The driver of the vehicle was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Clearfield Hospital for a legal blood draw.
———
A woman, with warrants, was located in the Fourth Avenue area. While being taken into custody, the woman resisted but was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest, drug possession, and drug paraphernalia.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 13 at 6:54 a.m., a crash occurred as Andrew J. Stanton, 24, of DuBois was driving when, for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate a left hand curve on Route 119, Henderson Township, Jefferson County. The vehicle traveled onto the southbound berm where it struck a road sign, utility pole, and second sign as it traveled in a southwesterly direction. Stanton’s vehicle came to final rest. No injuries were reported.
———
On July 7 at 3:09 p.m., police were requested to assist Bennetts Valley Ambulance Service with a 60-year-old woman on the 10000-block of Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. Upon arrival, the woman declined medical services and signed required documentation. While speaking with the woman, she advised she found drug and drug equipment in her residence which belonged to her partner, a 61-year-old Penfield man. The partner was taken into custody without incident. Charges will be filed in this case.
———
On June 26 at 7:56 p.m., an individual entered the police barracks to report a road rage incident on Stanley Bottom Road, Brady Township. Contact was made with the suspected driver, who was found to not be involved.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.