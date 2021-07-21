Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 2:16 p.m., a 35-year-old Allport man received unemployment benefits which he did not apply for.
———
On Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., a 34-year-old Morrisdale man reported he received unemployment benefits without his knowledge.
———
On Tuesday at 9:19 a.m., unknown suspect(s) damaged two solar lights near a 65-year-old Osceola Mills woman’s driveway on Kate Street, Osceola Mills Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On Tuesday at 7:54 a.m., unknown suspect(s) slashed a 21-year-old Osceola Mills man’s vehicle tire while it was parked along Curtin Street, Osceola Mills Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On July 3 at 11:37 p.m., an assault occurred on the 100-block of Sixth Street, Morris Township. Joel Johnson, 48, of Philipsburg struck a female victim which resulted in a small laceration under her right eye. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson’s arrest.
———
On July 3 at 5:30 a.m., Craig Hess, 61, of Clearfield entered or remained in a place on the 100-block of Chestnut Grove Highway, Penn Township, against the property owner’s wishes.
———
On July 2 at 8:37 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on North Eagle Valley Road, Liberty Township, Centre County. The driver, a 27-year-old Philipsburg woman, was found to be under the influence of drugs. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 6:04 p.m., police located Nathan C. Root, 32, of Woodland at Kwik Fill on South Second Street. Root was known to have active warrants through this agency and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Through the course of the investigation, consent to search Root’s vehicle was obtained and Root was found to be in the possession of a prohibited offensive weapon andr controlled substances as well as drug paraphernalia. Root was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on his warrants and he was charged for the weapon and drug possession. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
