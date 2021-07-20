Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 7:55 p.m., an unknown woman entered the Philipsburg True Value and purchased items with a counterfeit $20 bill. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Friday at 11:39 a.m., a 54-year-old West Decatur woman became aware she was a part of an unemployment scam. The woman reported that she received unemployment benefits without her knowledge.
———
On Friday at 10:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Winburne woman became aware she was a part of an unemployment scam. The woman reported that she received unemployment benefits without her knowledge.
———
On Friday at 9:16 a.m., a 38-year-old Morrisdale woman became aware she was a part of an unemployment scam. The woman reported that she received unemployment benefits without her knowledge.
———
On July 13 at 12:10 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated for summary traffic violations on I-80 West, Lawrence Township. The driver, Juan Ayllon, 31, of Elgin, Ill., was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. It was also discovered the driver was driving his vehicle while under the influence. Charges were filed through District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On June 30, a 17-year-old Osceola Mills man and a 49-year-old State College man engaged in a physical altercation on Curtin Street, Osceola Mills Borough, which resulted in the man obtaining two black eyes. Charges have been filed on both individuals.
———
On June 25 at 4:36 p.m., it was discovered through investigation that Ryan Jones, 35, of Morrisdale was in possession of a firearm on the 100-block of Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township, while being a felon not to possess. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On June 24 at 5:03 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated for summary traffic violations on North Front Street, Decatur Township. It was discovered that Matthew Twoey, 42, of Philipsburg was driving his vehicle while under the influence. Charges are pending blood results.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 18 at 9:16 p.m., police received a call for a domestic violence incident on North Sixth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that both an 18-year-old West Decatur woman and a 52-year-old Philipsburg woman will be cited for harassment. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.