Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 9:26 p.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322, Bradford Township. Logan J. Holabaugh, 21, of Morrisdale was traveling too fast and lost control while attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. Hollabaugh’s vehicle impacted an embankment, then a guide rail, then overturned onto its roof. Hollabaugh and his passenger, a 27-year-old Newville man, were transported via Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for precautionary reasons. Clearfield Fire Department and BJW Fire Department also assisted at the crash scene.
———
On Friday at 6:22 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near the 120 mile marker. For unknown reasons, the brakes locked up on a Freightliner Diesel Truck driven by Lawrence L. Guerrero, 50, of Muskego, Wisc. The vehicle traveled off the right berm of the off ramp and collided with an embankment. The vehicle then entered back onto the on-ramp and jack knifed. Guerrero was injured and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Lawrence Township Fire Company 1.
———
On Friday at 6:04 p.m., unknown suspect(s) filed an unemployment claim under a 43-year-old Curwensville woman’s name through her employer. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On Friday at 6:00 p.m., unknown suspect(s) filed an unemployment claim under a 37-year-old Brisbin man’s name through his employer.
———
———
On Friday at 4:58 p.m., unknown suspect(s) filed an unemployment claim under a 46-year-old Curwensville woman’s name through her employer.
———
On Friday at 4:39 p.m., unknown suspect(s) filed an unemployment claim under a 57-year-old Coalport woman’s name through her employer.
———
On Friday at 2:28 p.m., unknown suspect(s) filed an unemployment claim under a 32-year-old Grampian woman’s name through her employer.
———
On Friday at noon, unknown suspect(s) filed an unemployment claim under a 34-year-old West Decatur woman’s name through her employer.
———
On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., unknown suspect(s) filed an unemployment claim under a 45-year-old Smithmill man’s name through his employer.
———
On Thursday at 9:24 a.m., unknown suspect(s) filed an unemployment claim under a 39-year-old Grampian woman’s name through her employer.
———
On Thursday at 7:29 a.m., police were contacted concerning a baggie containing a white substance, suspected methamphetamine, which was found in the ladies bathroom at the Snappy’s Convenience Store, Houtzdale. Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Wednesday at 6:31 p.m., police were dispatched to Curtin Street, Osceola Borough, for a domestic incident between a 34-year-old Philipsburg man and a 36-year-old Osceola Mills woman As a result, charges have been filed against the man, through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On July 9 at 8:40 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle backed into a parked vehicle on Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township, then fled the scene. A witness on scene was able to identify the vehicle and its driver, Sarah E. Graham, 28, of Clearfield. Graham was cited with numerous traffic violations through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On July 4 at 12:46 a.m., unknown suspect(s) damaged two windows in a 28-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle which was on Six Mile Road, Decatur Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On June 6 at 7:29 p.m., Bethaney Warren, 54, of Olanta was located in the private residence of a 26-year-old Karthaus man on Potter Street, Karthaus Township. Warren was located in the guest bedroom, and related that she was told to go into the residence by the “voices”. Warren drove her vehicle to the scene, and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and criminal trespass. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a minor vehicle crash near the intersection of East Locust Street and North Third Street The accident occurred when a parked vehicle was attempting to enter a travel lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling on Third Street. No injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to a report of burning garbage in the area of South Third Street and Leavy Avenue. Police searched the area but did not locate any fires.
———
Police responded to a report of a young child walking unsupervised in the area of Bigler Avenue and Daisy Street. While searching, police were advised that the father had located the child.
———
Police were dispatched to Cumberland Street to assist an EMS crew with obtaining entry into a residence. It was reported that the patient was experiencing severe pain. Police forced entry to the residence and the patient transported safely to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a report of an assault at an East Cherry Street residence. While enroute, police learned that the suspect involved had fled from the residence. Police located the man heavily intoxicated in the area of South Third Street and East Market Street. The man was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a disturbance on Daisy Street involving a person continuously knocking on the caller’s front door during early morning hours. Police were unable to locate the man but made contact with him on the phone and warned him of his actions.
———
Police responded to a “911 Hang Up Call” on Spruce Street. Police arrived and located a man who had a laceration on his finger. Police assisted the man with bandaging his finger and he informed officers that he would drive himself to the emergency department.
———
Police responded to a suspicious man located in the park behind the library. Police located the man and found him to be experiencing a medical emergency. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to the emergency department.
———
Police responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a motorized scooter on South Second Street. Police learned that the scooter’s front wheel had become disabled and resulted in the operator being thrown off. The man was transported to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a report of fresh blood being located on the sidewalk of North Second Street. Police arrived and found the substance to be melted candy.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Thursday at 3:43 p.m., police investigated a report of a fraudulent PA unemployment claim involving a 36-year-old Punxsutawney woman as victim. Any person(s) who receive unemployment claim paperwork and have not made a claim are encouraged to contact the PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469, PA Department of Labor and Industry, and the PA Office of Unemployment Compensation.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 2:39 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 near Hannah Furnace Road, Rush Township. Leo R. Coder, 26, of Clearfield was driving east when he struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported from this crash.