Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Lawrence Township Police Department wants to make the community aware of two recent phone scams in the area. The first is from a person claiming to be from Amazon advising that you have won money and who wants you to manually enter it into your checking account. The person asks for account info and puts money in your account in a pending status. The person will then cancel and pull out your balance out of your account.
The other is a scam from someone claiming to be from DirectTV. A similar scenario then occurs. Police urge citizens in the community to disregard these calls and hang up. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Anyone with questions regarding these scams can call the Chief of Police at Lawrence Township at (814) 765-1647.
———
On Monday at 8:26 p.m., police responded to a report of suspicions persons who were allegedly living out of the storage sheds on the Clearfield Curwensville Highway, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers made contact with the two men, identified as John Sones, 55, and Terry Smith, 36. Both men were actively engaged in smoking crystal methamphetamine out of a glass pipe. Both men had warrants through local departments. Smith was transported to the Clearfield County Jail, and charges are pending for possession of methamphetamine. Sones was released.
———
On June 25 at 8:26 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight on the 100-block of Valley View Drive/C Row. Officers made contact with both parties, who had separated prior to police arrival. It was found that Philip Shape II, 26, allegedly started a fight with another known man, striking him numerous times and choking him when he was on the ground. Harassment and disorderly conduct citations have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.