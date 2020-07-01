Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 24 at 12:27 a.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on two side by sides that were illegally driving on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township, and were involved in another incident involving a firearm. The side by sides failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit lasted a short distance before they turned on an ATV trail off Winburne Road. One side by side can be described as a dark colored Polaris Ranger. The other is described as a larger side by side with a light bar on the front and rear roof rack. During the pursuit, damage occurred to a T-post. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of damage to a local establishment. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police were dispatched to an altercation at a residence. Upon arrival, police learned that the incident was a false alarm.
———
Police assisted a local constable with locating an individual with a warrant. The individual was located and transported to the magistrate’s office.
———
While on patrol, police located an individual containing a warrant. Police made contact with the individual who satisfied the warrant.
———
Police were dispatched to assist a young child who was wandering around outside without supervision. Police located the child and assisted him to his family.
———
Police were dispatched to a mental health incident involving an individual making statements of self harm. Police located the individual and assisted them with obtaining proper care.
———
Police were notified of drug paraphernalia that was located near a residence. Police retrieved the item and disposed of it.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to the area of State Street and Bressler Road for a reported tree down blocking one lane of travel. Police were able to remove the limb from the roadway.
———
Police received a report of criminal mischief along Susquehanna Avenue where siding from a garage had been damaged.
———
Police assisted a motorist that had broken down and summoned towing services for the vehicle after it was located in the area of Filbert Street and Water Street.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with attempting to locate a vehicle that was reportedly coming towards Curwensville that was involved in a harassment complaint, however, the vehicle was not located.
———
Police came on scene of an ATV accident at the Curwensville Commons. Two children were life flighted from the Curwensville Area School District following the crash. Police were assisted by Curwensville EMS as well as Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Company.
———
Police responded to a fight involving two men in the Filbert Street area. One man was located unconscious and the other man was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault. The unconscious man was transported to Altoona Regional Trauma Center by Stat medivac life flight due to his injuries.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
June 29
A wallet was found on Wayne Road.
June 28
Police responded to a false alarm at JC Penney.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported that someone overturned a lifeguard stand at Bimini Beach.
———
Police responded to a false alarm at Staples.
———
A Home Camp Road resident reported that residents of a nearby apartment were parking on their property. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
An 18-year-old man reported finding several strange items in the woods near the ball field along Maloney Road. The items included bottles with strange notes and other things.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 18 at 9:59 a.m., troopers responded to a report of animal cruelty on Stiffler Hill Road, Burnside Township. The dog sustained injuries and received treatment from a veterinarian. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 6:42 p.m., police responded to a complaint of a physical altercation that occurred between two individuals on North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the altercation, a man shoved a woman onto a couch and accused her of owing him money.
When the woman attempted to leave, the man then wrapped his arm around her throat from behind, thus choking her and impeding her ability to breathe. The woman was then able to get away from the man and call 911. The man was subsequently charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.
———
On Saturday at 9 a.m., police received a call for an attempted burglary on East Spruce Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. No known items were taken. The investigation is ongoing.