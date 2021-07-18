State Police at DuBois
On July 16 at 5:50 p.m. PSP responded to I-80 eastbound at mile marker 103 in Union Township, Clearfield County, to investigate a drug overdose. Upon further investigation, it was determined that a male had ingested heroin. He was administered NARCAN at the scene and transported by DuBois EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois.
———
On June 6 at 9:52 a.m. on the 4000-block of Richardsville Road in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, a 2012 Polaris Ranger driven by a 12-year-old Brookville male and a 2018 Ford Focus driven by Susan C. Nighswander, 50, of Brookville were traveling south on Richardsville Road. As Nighswander was traveling, the ATV was within a private driveway located just off the west berm. The ATV driver then made an improper entrance into the travel lane at which point Nighswander was unable to avoid impact. The Focus struck the ATV’s left rear wheel, causing it to spin out of control. The ATV continued for about 180 feet south just prior to coming to a final rest near the point of impact within the opposing traffic lane. Both units sustained minor damages. The juvenile, who was ejected from the unit just prior to the final rest, was taken by Jefferson County EMS from the scene to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh to receive medical treatment for suspected serious injury. Assisting troopers on scene was Warsaw Township Vol. Fire Dept.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 16 at 11:20 a.m., a theft by ID occurred on the 400-block of E. Main Street in Mahaffey Borough. The 55-year-old male victim had a false unemployment claim filed in his name. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 27 at 8:16 p.m. on Westover Road west of Barrens Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County, a 2001 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old male of Cherry Tree was traveling southbound when the driver lost control. The operator was unable to gain control and traveled head-on into a tree at roadside where it came to final rest. The driver and his 16-year-old male passenger of Clymer were both transported by Hastings Area Ambulance Association to a landing zone to be flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona.
State Police at Rockview
On July 17 at 4:46 p.m. in I-80 near mile marker 148 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 2011 Acura MDX driven by Hair R. Suravajhala, 23, of Cleveland, Ohio lost control and struck the guide rail located on the left side of the road. There were no injuries.
———
On July 17 at 2:23 p.m. on I-80 near mile marker 143 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 2016 Freightliner FL60 short conventional truck attempted to merge into the left lane and struck the passenger mirror of a 2021 GMC Sierra. There were no injuries and both units were driven from the scene.
———
On July 12 at 4:15 p.m. Charles Cox, 48, of Bailey, Texas was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. Route 322 in Rush Township, Centre County. During the stop, it was discovered that Cox had a valid full extradition warrant out of the state of Texas. Cox was taken into custody and transported to PSP Rockview where charges for arrest prior to requisition were completed. Cox was then transported to Centre County Jail.
———
On July 13 at 1:17 p.m. on I80 south of Meyers Run Road in Snow Shoe Township 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Madelyn Currie-Johnson, 70, of New Castle, was traveling eastbound near mile marker 141 when the vehicle began to hydroplane due to the large amount of water on the roadway caused by a severe rainstorm. The vehicle left the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned multiple times before coming to final rest. Currie-Johnson and her passenger, Tyrone M. Johnson, 68, also of New Castle were transported by Snow Shoe Ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.
Curwensville Borough Police
Officers located four juveniles at Irvin Park who were found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. One juvenile was transported to the hospital by Curwensville EMS for drug ingestion.
———
Police were called to Meadow Street for the report of a side by side which had wrecked into several parked cars. Upon arriving on scene both occupants of the side by side were found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
———
Police have received multiple calls regarding unemployment fraud and identity theft. Residents are reminded to not disclose any personal information to unknown sources of the phone.
———
Police handled a call regarding harassment on Ridge Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were called to Fourth Avenue regarding a missing juvenile. Following a search of the area, the juvenile was located and released to the family.
———
Police were called to Trails End Road area for the report of two individuals in a verbal altercation. Upon arrival, both individuals were located and advised to desist.
———
During a traffic stop conducted on State Street, the operator of the vehicle was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a bold draw. Upon receiving blood test results, charges will be filed.
———
Police attempted to stop a vehicle containing an individual who had warrants for his arrest. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and the vehicle was ultimately stopped. The individual, who fought officers, was taken into custody. Officers were assisted by Clearfield-based state police.