Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 10:50 p.m., a traffic stop was attempted on Shawville Church Highway, Goshen Township. The driver, a 30-year-old Curwensville man, failed to stop for the emergency lights and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit lasted a short distance after the driver went off the roadway and onto an ATV trail. The vehicle then became disabled and the driver was taken into custody. The driver was also found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The passenger was issued two traffic citations. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Thursday at 8:06 a.m., unknown suspect(s) damaged an 81-year-old Morrisdale man’s mailbox on Wallaceton Road, Morris Township.
On Wednesday at 1 a.m., a passenger car with a loud exhaust caused damage to the grass at the Irvona baseball fields. Anyone with information, please contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
On July 8 at 8:25 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a man standing with no shirt along the road with a gun in one hand and a beer in the other hand on Zion Road, Knox Township. It was reported that the man was waving the gun at the passing vehicles. Troopers arrived on scene and the suspect, identified as Robert Passmore, 51, of Olanta, failed to follow commands and was holding what appeared to be a hand gun. Passmore then dropped the apparent hand gun and still failed to comply with the troopers’ commands. Passmore was then detained where he resisted arrest. The item in Passmore’s hand was later discovered to be a folding knife that looked like a small hand gun. Passmore was charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, and various other charges.
On July 8 at 7:34 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a broken window on the 100-block of Curtin Street, Osceola Borough. Upon arrival, a 44-year-old Philipsburg woman related that Dustin Parkes, 21, of Philipsburg had broken the window to the back door after a verbal altercation had occurred. Charges were filed.
On July 3 at 2:40 a.m., an incident occurred on Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. A 20-year-old Olanta woman and a 20-year-old Philipsburg man became involved in a verbal altercation, which ended with both individuals shoving and striking each other. Both individuals were charged with harassment.
On July 1 at 8:13 a.m., police stopped a truck for summary violations on Williams Road, Boggs Township. The driver, a 44-year-old Winburne man, was found to be in possession of drugs/drug paraphernalia and was suspected of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood results.
On June 28 at 3:56 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for a summary traffic violation on I-80 East, Lawrence Township. The driver, Jordan Spanggaard, 27, of Brockway was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substances. Charges have been filed.
On June 26 at 9:20 a.m., an incident occurred on Miriam Street and Beulah Street, Ramey Borough. Jacqly Vailmont-Ashburn, 28, of Karthaus attempted to flee and elude troopers after a traffic violation was observed. A pursuit was initiated and Vailmont-Ashburn eventually gave up after a few miles. Vailmont-Ashburn was arraigned on charges for fleeing and eluding.
On June 5 at 11:34 a.m., police responded to assist Clearfield County Probation and Parole on Jacks Lane, Decatur Township. Upon further investigation, a 20-year-old Frenchville woman was found to be in possession of numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 12:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of Village Road for a report of a physical domestic. Upon arrival, contact was made with a woman, who advised that she was assaulted by Jessica Fluke, who was allegedly under the influence of air duster. It was reported that the woman was punched in the face/head and then struck in the shoulder with an air duster can, leaving marks in all locations. Fluke then fled the scene in the vehicle, once the woman exited the vehicle and ran to a nearby residence. Fluke was later taken into custody at her residence. She was arraigned on Simple Assault charges and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the future.
On Thursday at 10:48 a.m., a crash occurred on Fullerton Street near Riverview Road. There were no injuries reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.