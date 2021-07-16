Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 10:43 p.m., police investigated an alleged harassment which occurred on Hemlock Road, Brady Township.
———
On Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a crash occurred on Behringer Highway, Brady Township. A 16-year-old Punxsutawney girl failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Brian Eckert, 30, of DuBois. Eckert’s vehicle was subsequently pushed into a vehicle driven by Rene M. Smeal, 58, of Clearfield. Police were assisted on scene by Brady Township Fire/EMS and Dusan EMS.
———
On July 9 at 4:23 p.m., a crash occurred on Luthersburg Rockton Road, Union Township. Richard J. Goetz, 35, of Slippery Rock was driving a pickup truck towing an empty trailer when it is believed that the trailer failed. The trailer then struck a vehicle driven by Richard N. Reed, 60, of Reynoldsville.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 5:06 p.m., a crash occurred along Port Matilda Highway at its intersection with Fairview Drive, Rush Township, Centre County. Robert G. Morrison, 84, of New Holland allegedly failed to notice Branden M. Walker, 32, of Clearfield slowing speed. Morrison’s vehicle struck the rear of Walker’s. No injuries were reported.