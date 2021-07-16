Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On Wednesday at 10:43 p.m., police investigated an alleged harassment which occurred on Hemlock Road, Brady Township.

———

On Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a crash occurred on Behringer Highway, Brady Township. A 16-year-old Punxsutawney girl failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Brian Eckert, 30, of DuBois. Eckert’s vehicle was subsequently pushed into a vehicle driven by Rene M. Smeal, 58, of Clearfield. Police were assisted on scene by Brady Township Fire/EMS and Dusan EMS.

———

On July 9 at 4:23 p.m., a crash occurred on Luthersburg Rockton Road, Union Township. Richard J. Goetz, 35, of Slippery Rock was driving a pickup truck towing an empty trailer when it is believed that the trailer failed. The trailer then struck a vehicle driven by Richard N. Reed, 60, of Reynoldsville.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Tuesday at 5:06 p.m., a crash occurred along Port Matilda Highway at its intersection with Fairview Drive, Rush Township, Centre County. Robert G. Morrison, 84, of New Holland allegedly failed to notice Branden M. Walker, 32, of Clearfield slowing speed. Morrison’s vehicle struck the rear of Walker’s. No injuries were reported.

