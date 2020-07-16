Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 6:54 p.m., a theft occurred at a business on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Monday at 10:30 p.m., an incident occurred as a verbal argument escalated to physical contact on Telcott Street, Morris Township. Shannan Sypin, 28, of Hawk Run and Saundra Schmoke, 33, of Hawk Run were both cited for Assault Harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Monday at 2:47 p.m., Kenneth Edwards, 36, of Clearfield, was encountered by police on North Third Street, Clearfield Borough. During the course of the encounter, Edwards was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Monday at 10:20 a.m., suspect(s) vandalized a location on the 280-block of Tony Hill Road, Cooper Township with a motor vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sunday at 4:11 p.m., money was stolen from a 52-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle on the 400-block of Lowes Hill Road, Morris Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On July 6 at 8 a.m., police received a call regarding an aggressive pit bull attempting to bite people on the 1600-block of Pinetop Road, Bradford Township. Upon further investigation, the black pit bull was located at a residence next door to the owner’s. The dog was attempting to bite the individual at the time, and was returned to the owner’s residence and the dog law enforcement officer was contacted and reported to the residence. The dog’s owner, Kyle Veihdeffer, 27, of Curwensville, was cited for violations of the dog law.
———
On June 26, police received a report of a wallet being stolen from a 66-year-old Phililpsburg woman’s vehicle. Unknown suspect(s) entered the woman’s vehicle while it was parked in the area of the 1600-block of Walton Street, Decatur Township. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On June 24 at 2:56 p.m., an unknown individual paid for merchandise at a Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township business using a counterfeit $100 bill. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On June 22 at 2 p.m., a company agreed to pay for services rendered. After services were rendered, the company retracted payment. Investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.