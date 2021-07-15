Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On July 5, police received a report of a theft of a wallet from Snappy’s along Clearfield Shawville Highway. Upon investigation and review of CCTV footage, the suspect was identified as Niccoma Clark, 40, of Penfield. Police later tracked down Clark, who was found in possession of the wallet and had outstanding warrants. Charges have been filed.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

On Wednesday at 9 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Skyline Drive and State Route 948, Fox Township, Elk County. Joseph G. Yedlosky, 26, of Granville, W.V., allegedly pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Chad A. Maines, 32, of Woodland. Maines could not stop and struck Yedlosky’s vehicle.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

