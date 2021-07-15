Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On July 5, police received a report of a theft of a wallet from Snappy’s along Clearfield Shawville Highway. Upon investigation and review of CCTV footage, the suspect was identified as Niccoma Clark, 40, of Penfield. Police later tracked down Clark, who was found in possession of the wallet and had outstanding warrants. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Wednesday at 9 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Skyline Drive and State Route 948, Fox Township, Elk County. Joseph G. Yedlosky, 26, of Granville, W.V., allegedly pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Chad A. Maines, 32, of Woodland. Maines could not stop and struck Yedlosky’s vehicle.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.