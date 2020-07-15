Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 9 between 5-8 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed split oak firewood from a 65-year-old Penfield woman’s wood pile on Tyler Road, Huston Township. Investigation continues.
———
Between July 7-13, two road work signs were stolen from a construction zone on Home Camp Road, Union Township. PSP DuBois will patrol this area more frequently until the conclusion of construction. Investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 29 at 8:36 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Colonel Drake Highway, Bell Township. During the stop, both occupants were found to be in possession of contraband. Corey Baggos, 31, of La Jose was arrested. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 12:06 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated near the intersection of North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Through further investigation it was determined the driver of the vehicle, Louise Sousie, 32, of Philipsburg, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
———
On Sunday at 11:13 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Coal Street, Osceola Mills Borough for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, Melissa Rapone, 33, of Osceola Mills was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Friday at 10:39 p.m., a crash occurred on Hannah Furnace Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Kami Lee Woodring, 21, of Port Matilda, was driving when she observed an unknown animal on the roadway and applied her brakes, then lost control striking an embankment with her right front end which caused her vehicle to overturn. Woodring received minor injuries and denied medical attention.
———
On July 5, police initiated a traffic stop on South Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, for a stop sign violation. Through investigation, it was found that the driver, a 33-year-old Altoona man, was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was arrested for driving under the influence.