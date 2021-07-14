Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded and assisted an EMS Crew on Northwest Third Avenue with lifting and carrying a patient to an ambulance.
———
Police conducted a welfare check for an East Walnut Street resident. Police received a report that the individual had not been seen in a few days. Police were informed that the individual was out of town.
———
Police responded to a report of a physical altercation occurring on North Third Street. Police arrived but not observe anything disorderly in the area. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
While on patrol, Clearfield Police observed a vehicle accident occur within the jurisdiction of Lawrence Township. Clearfield Police assisted and remained on scene until Lawrence Township Police Department arrived.
———
A smart phone was located in the area of East Market Street and North Fourth Street. If you have lost a phone, please contact the department.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., a minor rear-end crash occurred in the parking lot of Walmart. No injuries were reported.
———
On July 1, police conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation on Clearfield Curwensville Highway. During the stop the driver, Jacob Zemba, 27, of Curwensville was in possession of a firearm without a concealed carry permit. The driver was also found to have outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office. Charges are pending at this time.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 10 at 4:50 p.m., a harassment incident occurred on the 100-block of Hemlock Road, Brady Township. Russell Mowrey, 59, of DuBois is the suspect in this incident.
———
On July 9 at 6:15 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Victor Tellado-Ramos, 33, of Philadelphia displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance. he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending Tellado-Ramos’s blood results, through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
Police are investigating a Jan. 1 incident of identity theft in which unknown suspect(s) used a 59-year-old Rockton man’s social security number to file a fraudulent unemployment claim on Lee Road, Union Township.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On July 3 at 12:41 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Winburne Road, Cooper Township. A consent search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office against a 47-year-old West Decatur man and a 31-year-old Port Matilda woman.