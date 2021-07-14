Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

Police responded and assisted an EMS Crew on Northwest Third Avenue with lifting and carrying a patient to an ambulance.

———

Police conducted a welfare check for an East Walnut Street resident. Police received a report that the individual had not been seen in a few days. Police were informed that the individual was out of town.

———

Police responded to a report of a physical altercation occurring on North Third Street. Police arrived but not observe anything disorderly in the area. Police are continuing to investigate.

———

While on patrol, Clearfield Police observed a vehicle accident occur within the jurisdiction of Lawrence Township. Clearfield Police assisted and remained on scene until Lawrence Township Police Department arrived.

———

A smart phone was located in the area of East Market Street and North Fourth Street. If you have lost a phone, please contact the department.

Lawrence Township

On Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., a minor rear-end crash occurred in the parking lot of Walmart. No injuries were reported.

———

On July 1, police conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation on Clearfield Curwensville Highway. During the stop the driver, Jacob Zemba, 27, of Curwensville was in possession of a firearm without a concealed carry permit. The driver was also found to have outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office. Charges are pending at this time.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On July 10 at 4:50 p.m., a harassment incident occurred on the 100-block of Hemlock Road, Brady Township. Russell Mowrey, 59, of DuBois is the suspect in this incident.

———

On July 9 at 6:15 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Victor Tellado-Ramos, 33, of Philadelphia displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance. he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending Tellado-Ramos’s blood results, through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.

———

Police are investigating a Jan. 1 incident of identity theft in which unknown suspect(s) used a 59-year-old Rockton man’s social security number to file a fraudulent unemployment claim on Lee Road, Union Township.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On July 3 at 12:41 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Winburne Road, Cooper Township. A consent search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office against a 47-year-old West Decatur man and a 31-year-old Port Matilda woman.

