Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 28 at 9 p.m., police investigated a domestic incident that was reported eight days after the incident took place on Erin Avenue, Brisbin Borough. A 38-year-old Solon, Iowa woman and a 39-year-old Brisbin man were cited with harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police received information of theft of a bicycle. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to an incident involving harassment. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the argument.
———
Police responded to a “hit and run” incident involving a driver of a motor vehicle hitting a stop sign and leave the scene. Police located the driver of the vehicle. Citations to be filed.
———
Police responded to a report of a large recreational fire in the backyard of a residence. The homeowner received a warning.
———
Police responded to a report of a driver of a vehicle discharging a firearm while on a public roadway. Police arrived in the are but were unable to locate the vehicle. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to a report of two men engaged in a verbal argument. Police arrived and deescalated the incident.
———
Police responded to an incident involving a rock being thrown through the front windshield of a vehicle. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to second complaint of large aerial fireworks being ignited in the backyard of a residence. Police locate the individual lighting the fireworks who was previously given a warning. Charges to be filed.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
July 11
At 6:08 p.m., officers assisted with traffic control for a cruise night. The event was a success and without incident.
———
At 8:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South Jared Street and West Weber Avenue for a fireworks complaint. The individual responsible was advised to stop.
———
At 10:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Munro Street for a fireworks complaint. The individual responsible was located on Lane Street and advised to stop.
———
At 10:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business on North Main Street for an activated alarm. The building was found to be secure.
———
At 11:38 p.m., officers were requested to check the welfare of a woman on North Brady Street. The woman was advised to head home for the night.
July 10
At 6:00 p.m., officers were attempting to serve a warrant in the 200-block of Morrison Street. The woman was not located at the residence but a wanted man was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. Another man was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia. Charges will be filed.
———
At 9:00 p.m., officers received a report of harassment by communication. Both parties agreed to have no further contact with one another.
———
At 11:11 p.m., officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Tannery Dam. The driver of the vehicle was attempting to conceal themselves as officers drove by. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle and everything was found to be in order.
———
At 11:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of West DuBois Avenue and DuBois Street for a possible DUI. The caller advised a white Volkswagon passenger vehicle was all over the road. The vehicle was heading into Sandy Township and both the Sandy Township Police and State Police were notified.
———
At 11:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mahoning Street and West DuBois Avenue for a fireworks complaint. Officers were unable to locate any person(s) in the area igniting fireworks.
———
At 11:57 p.m., a dog was turned into the DuBois City Police Department. The male stated that small brown terrier mix was found in the area of Sheetz on North Brady Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 6 at 1:20 p.m., an incident occurred as a suspect was observed trying to flush suspected heroin down a toilet on the 600-block of Stifflertown Road, Burnside Township. After being confronted, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. This investigation continues.
———
On June 25 at 1 p.m., police received a call from a man indicating that he was unable to locate a firearm that was left at a friend’s residence in Burnside Township. The rifle was described as being a black Mossberg .22 rifle with a scope and a known serial number. This investigation is currently ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
Between April 1-30, police investigated a report of indecent assault on Glendale Valley Boulevard, Reade Township, Cambria County, involving a 12-year-old female victim.
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 5:33 p.m., a purse containing several makeup items was found on North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact PSP Rockview, Trooper Lavella, at 355-7545.
———
On July 3 at 8:46 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle code violation on the 200-block of East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the stop Samuel Kovach, 31, of Philipsburg was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.