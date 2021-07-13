Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a Spruce Street residence for a “911 hang up call”. Police arrived in the area and located the caller. Police found that the man was safe and that it was an accidental call.
Police responded to a West Second Avenue residence for a report of an assault. Police arrived and separated the parties involved. Charges pending.
Police responded to a Northwest Fourth Avenue residence for a welfare check. Police arrived and found the individual in question to be safe.
Police received a report of a possible PFA violation involving an individual traveling to the protected victim’s workplace. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a Bigler Avenue business for a report of an unattended young child walking in the area. Police arrived and located the child and the caller. Police assisted the child with returning to his guardians.
Lawrence Township Police requested this department’s assistance with a report of a physical altercation taking place in a vehicle on Maple Avenue. Police arrived separated the parties. LTPD is investigating.
Police responded to a report of a woman yelling inside her residence on West Locust Street. Police arrived and discovered the female was having difficulty with her oxygen tube/tank. Police and EMS assisted the woman with operating the equipment.
Police responded to a report of an altercation at a Northwest Third Street residence. Police arrived and separated the parties involved. Neither party requested charges on the other.
Police responded to a report of harassment that occurred at a Leavy Avenue address. Police made contact with both parties involved and instructed them to no longer have contact with each other.
Police responded to a report of multiple juveniles throwing rocks at road signs near the River Walk. Police arrived and made contact with the juveniles who were warned of their actions.
Police assisted an elderly woman at a Witmer Street address with exiting her husband’s vehicle and entering her residence.
Police responded to a report of a medical emergency at a North Second Street address. Police and EMS assisted the individual to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday, police responded to a report of a domestic incident at the Red Roof Inn. Upon arriving, it was discovered a 42-year-old Philipsburg man and a woman, identified as Angela Letizia, 46, of Hollidaysburg were both heavily intoxicated and yelling at each other. During the investigation, Letizia left the scene in her vehicle. Officers then located Letizia as she was driving down the Clearfield Shawville Highway and turned into the KFC parking lot. Officers discovered the woman was still heavily intoxicated. Letizia refused to consent to a legal blood draw. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On June 11 at 3:01 p.m., police investigated the theft of a 71-year-old DuBois man’s 1971 Blue Ford Mustang on Fairview Road, Fox Township, Elk County. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 10:42 p.m., a crash occurred as a truck driven by Jason Debartolo, 48, of Machesney Park, Ill., was sitting stationary on the off ramp to I-80 East, While sitting stationary, another truck side swiped Debartolo’s vehicle and continued to travel east. Debartolo was sleeping in his cab and heard a loud noise and did not observe any identifiable markings on the truck.
On Sunday at 6:16 p.m., police were notified of a disturbance on the 300-block of Sheffield Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Robert Scott Branthoover, 55, of Philipsburg and a 49-year-old Philipsburg woman got into a verbal/physical altercation. Branthoover was transported to Centre County Jail for simple assault charges.
On July 8 at approximately 11:08 a.m., police received a call in regards to a trespassing incident which occurred on July 7 at around 1:30 p.m. on North Seventh Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that a 24-year-old Philipsburg man trespassed on a 67-year-old Sandy Ridge man’s property. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.