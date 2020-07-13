Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted by an area bank after an individual had found a debit card in another jurisdiction and wished to turn the card over the bank.
———
Police were contacted concerning fireworks complaints in the area of Chestnut Street.
———
Police spoke to several employees of a local business regarding another employee and a mental health incident.
———
Police responded to a verbal altercation along Fredricka Avenue. Nothing criminal had taken place and both parties were talked to at the scene.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along State Street in which no injuries were reported, however, one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
———
Police received a complaint from a resident on Schofield Street that they had let their dog inside the home which, when let back in, appeared to have oil on the dog and smelled. The complainant felt that an unknown individual had dumped oil on the dog while it was outside.
———
Police responded to the area of Schofield Street and River Street for a report of a bicycle lying in the roadway, however, it was found to be located in the creek under the bridge. The bike was not obtained by police as it was partly submerged in water, however, is red in color and appears to be a child’s bicycle.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
July 12
At 3:28 a.m., officers observed an intoxicated man on West Weber Avenue attempting to get home. The man was transported to his residence and released.
———
At 4:12 a.m., officers assisted the Sandy Township Police with a disturbance on Denton Avenue. The woman was advised to quiet down for the night. officers cleared without further incident.
July 11
At 2:14 a.m., officers were requested to assist the Pennsylvania State Police with a fleeing vehicle coming through the city of DuBois. The individual was apprehended in Sandy Township.
———
At 8:58 a.m., officers received a report of a woman driving without a license or vehicle insurance.