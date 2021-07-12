Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 6:04 p.m., police responded to South Second Street after a caller reported his vehicle had begun to smoke and catch on fire. The fire department responded and was able to extinguish the fire without issue. Through further investigation, the driver attempted to file a false report involving who was driving the vehicle. It was ultimately discovered that Roland E. Dixon, 71, of Clearfield was driving and that his license was suspended. Dixon was cited for numerous offenses.
———
On Saturday, police began investigating an assault that took place in front of a Maple Avenue residence. A father and son had been arguing which escalated into a physical altercation. The father, a 48-year-old Clearfield man, was later transported by Clearfield EMS for treatment of a possible head injury. The son, a 28-year-old Morrisdale man, left the scene prior to EMS arrival.
———
On Friday at 2:50 p.m., officers stopped Ray Ross Jr., 38, of Clearfield, for driving a motor vehicle while having a suspended driver’s license, as well as having active warrants through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Department. Ross was found to be under the influence of controlled substances as well as being in possession of multiple controlled substances. Ross was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on his warrants. Charges will be filed upon receiving lab results.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 5:28 p.m., police were dispatched to the 10000-block of Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township for a call from crisis. Upon arrival, a 60-year-old Penfield woman and a 61-year-old Penfield man advised they were verbally threatened by each other. Both receive non-traffic citations for harassment.
———
Police are investigating the death of an 84-year-old Penfield man on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township on June 3.
———
On May 30 at 6:09 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. The driver, a 57-year-old Penfield man, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
———
On May 11 at 9:25 p.m., police responded to the 11000-block of Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township to investigate a report of a retail theft. Upon further investigation, it was determined Dylan Carnahan, 26, of Huston Township stole Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers. Charges will be filed in this matter before Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford.
———
On May 9 at 2:26 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Pentz Run Avenue, Sandy Township, which yielded a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On May 6 at 11:45 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop which yielded a small amount of marijuana and miscellaneous paraphernalia. Charges have been filed against a 20-year-old Reynoldsville man, through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 19 at 11:17 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Route 219, Sandy Township. The driver, a 38-year-old Pittsburgh man, was determined to be impaired by alcohol and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On July 6 at 11:48 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Skyline Drive near Daisy Avenue, Reade Township, Cambria County. Arbutis D. Beatty, 60, of Coalport was driving north on Skyline Drive when she left the roadway from the southbound lane and struck the front porch of an unoccupied structure. Beatty then traveled through a gravel driveway and came to final rest alongside the southbound lane of Skyline Drive. Beatty was transported to UPMC Altoona via ambulance for treatment of a minor injury.
State Police at Rockview
No report.