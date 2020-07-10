Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a minor vehicle accident on North Front Street. No injuries were reported.
Police were dispatched to a “911 hang up” call. Upon arrival, police discovered the call to be accidental.
Police were dispatched to a minor vehicle accident on Nichols Street. No injuries were reported.
Police responded to an incident involving trespassing and harassment on North Fifth Street. Police are investigating the incident.
Police responded to a noise complaint involving fireworks. It was discovered that the fireworks also caused a small fire in the grass in front of the ethanol plant. Police are investigating the incident.
Police conducted a vehicle stop and found one of the occupants to contain a warrant. The man was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 4:43 p.m., police responded to Walmart for a report of a suspicious vehicle and individuals. During the course of officers’ investigation, it was discovered that Jesse Kitko, 36, of Clearfield was wanted and found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamines and associated drug paraphernalia. Sara Peangatelli, 32, of Clearfield committed acts of retail theft. Charges to be filed against both individuals.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.