Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Members of PSP Troop C will be participating in a driving under the influence checkpoint during the month of August 2021. The sobriety checkpoint will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the commonwealth.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a residence on East Cherry Street for a man and woman arguing. Upon arrival, both individuals were separated and warned for their actions.
Police were notified of a reported theft involving a bank card. According to the victim, an individual, who was not authorized to use the card, spent a large amount of money using the card. The incident is under further investigation.
Police responded to Curwensville Borough to serve warrants on two individuals.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Turnpike Avenue for a male and female allegedly arguing with one another. Upon arrival, both individuals were separated and declined prosecution against one another.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Front Street for someone allegedly banging a hammer loudly during the late night hours. Once on scene, officers did not hear any noise and did not locate anyone outside.
Police were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Reed Street for theft. According to the complainant, somebody set two used mattresses against his dumpster. The individuals were not authorized to use the complainant’s dumpster. The incident is under further investigation.
Police responded to a report of criminal mischief on the 700 block of Holmes Avenue. The incident is under further investigation.
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Nichols and Weaver Streets. There were no injuries reported. One vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Police assisted a motorist gaining access to her vehicle as she was locked out of it.
Police located a blue Razor MX350 electric dirt bike. The owner can come to the Clearfield Borough Police Department and provide proof of ownership to reclaim the bike.
Lawrence Township
On Friday, police received a call about a disturbance along Graham Street. A woman was allegedly following a man in a vehicle yelling profanities and attempting to get the man inside the vehicle. Police made contact with both, and they were found to have outstanding warrants. Angel Coudriet, 41, of Clearfield and Scott Gormont, 44, of Clearfield, were both housed in Clearfield County Jail. Coudriet was cited through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Thursday at 6:45 a.m., an alleged argument between spouses took place at a residence on Ridge Road, Burnside Township. During the argument, a 49-year-old Mahaffey woman and a 51-year-old Mahaffey man began to push each other. Both individuals received citations for harassment.
On July 3 at 7:56 p.m., a 39-year-old Patton man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Patchin Highway, Burnside Township. Upon further investigation, the man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed pending blood results.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Between June 20 and July 6, unknown suspects allegedly entered a 48-year-old Philipsburg man’s garage on N. 11th St., Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Once inside the garage, the man removed two cases of Miller Lite, a pack of Marble Light cigarettes and Apple earpods. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 814-355-7545.