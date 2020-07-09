Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On Monday at 4:45 p.m., a crash occurred on State Park Road, Huston Township. As a driver was attempting to enter a vacant lot, his trailer struck a low hanging telephone line. A Uni-Lec utility pole became sheared from the bottom as a result. The vehicle came to final rest underneath the line, facing east.

Police were assisted on scene by Penfield Volunteer Fire Department and Uni-Lec.

———

On Monday at 6 p.m., a firearm was found along U.S. Route 322 in Rockton. The firearm was taken by PSP DuBois and entered into the evidence.

———

On June 21 at 12:05 a.m., police investigated a domestic violence incident on the 100-block of Main Street, Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Upon further investigation, both James Pyne, 53, of DuBois and Craig Pyne, 28, of Falls Creek were arrested for simple assault and harassment. They were incarcerated in Jefferson County Jail. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On July 3 at 6:14 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Burnside Township. Steven J. Dewitt, 39, of Burnside started drifting off the roadway after a left curve, then lost control. Dewitt then overcorrected causing his vehicle to slide sideways, strike the right embankment, and roll over.

———

On July 3 at 2:25 p.m., an incident occurred on the 4000-block of Stiffler Hill Road, Burnside Township. Robert Williams, 54, of Cherry Tree and Roy Keith, 49, of Cherry Tree were both cited for harassment. NTCs were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Tags