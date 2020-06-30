Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 7:06 p.m., a crash occurred on the I-80 east exit ramp at Kylertown Drifting highway, Cooper Township. This crash occurred as Mark L. Rowles, 54, of Smithmill was making a left hand turn on the ramp when he had a mechanical failure causing his trailer to overturn. The ramp was shutdown to clear the roadway. No injuries occurred during this crash.
———
On Sunday at 5:11 p.m., Albert Stevens, 58, of Coalport was involved in an incident involving two other adults on the 700-block of Main Street, Coalport Borough. Stevens was arrested for summary disorderly conduct via Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Sunday at 12:14 a.m., police arrested Dustin Clark, 22, of West Decatur after a vehicular pursuit on Old Turnpike Road, Morris Township. Charges have been filed.
———
On Friday at 7:53 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 879 east of Rolling Stone Road, Covington Township. Bonnie S. Fish, 57, of Curwensville struck an elk in the middle of the roadway causing disabling damage to the front of her vehicle. Fish was uninjured.
———
On June 24 at 2:12 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Curry Run Road, Greenwood Township, for a woman who was visibly intoxicated. Upon arrival on scene, Kimberly Houchins, 41, of Clearfield was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail for a probation violation. Houchins was also charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct as a result of the incident.
———
On June 24 at 12:10 a.m., police investigated a reckless endangerment incident on Church Hill Road, Cooper Township. During the course of this incident, unknown suspects on two side by sides ripped up a 42-year-old Morrisdale man’s yard. The man attempted to confront the suspects when an unknown suspect from within the side by side pulled out a gun and fired a single round. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On June 23 at 10:59 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic assault on Miriam Street, Ramey Borough. Upon arrival on scene, a 60-year-old Ramey man and a 62-year-old Ramey man were interviewed and both stated they were involved in a physical altercation. Both were cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On June 23 at 4:28 a.m., an incident of criminal mischief on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township, in which suspect(s) used rocks and a hammer to damage the windshield on a 61-year-old Morrisdale man’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On June 22 at 2:45 p.m., a suspect allegedly made a verbal statement alluding to harming a 39-year-old Houtzdale woman on McAteer Street, Woodward Township.
———
On June 20 at 11:18 p.m., police arrested a 30-year-old Morrisdale man for driving under the influence on Hardscrabble Road, Morris Township.
———
On June 12 at 11:30 p.m., Nicholas Fenush, 23, of Morrisdale called a 21-year-old West Decatur woman on her cell phone in violation of a PFA violation, on the 3500-block of Old Erie Pike, Boggs Township. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On June 11 at 8 p.m., an incident occurred as Rae Smith, 58, of Woodland and Shelby Swanson, 26, of Woodland got into an argument that turned physical on High Street, Bradford Township. Both parties were charged pending court.
Clearfield Borough
Police received multiple reports in reference to “We Support Law Enforcement” yard signs being removed from lawns. Police are investigating the incident.
———
While on patrol, police observed a wanted man walking through town. Police made contact with the man who was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
Police assisted individuals with obtaining property from a residence. As a result, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were located.
———
Police responded to a man who was sifting through a garbage can. Police arrived but could not locate the individual.
———
Police were advised of a parking problem.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 10:58 p.m., a 31-year-old Rockton man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on DuBois Rockton Road, Union Township. While speaking with him, signs of impairment were observed and a strong odor of alcohol was evident on his breath. He was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence along with other summary traffic charges. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Thursday, a 37-year-old Penfield woman reported a PFA violation that had occurred at 11:18 a.m. that morning on Redwood Drive, Huston Township. A third party sent the woman a text message. This investigation will not be prosecuted.
———
On Thursday at 2 a.m., police were dispatched to reports of an inactive domestic on East Main Street, Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County. Upon arriving on scene, troopers came into contact. with a 25-year-old DuBois woman. Through the investigation, it was found the woman was under the influence of alcohol. The woman admitted to drinking and driving along with leaving the scene of a crash in DuBois City. The arrestee was taken into custody and charges are being filed under Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
June 29
A 35-year-old Falls Creek woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed her at her place of employment regarding issues he was having with his most recent ex-girlfriend.
———
Officers received a report of six tires being taken off a one-ton truck on Larkeytown Road. The tires are valued at $2,000.