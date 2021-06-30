Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., police located a glass drug smoking pipe in the possession of Jessica Nevling, 38, of Clearfield while at her Wood Avenue residence. Charges are pending.
———
On Monday, police conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Daisy Street Extension for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Anthony Nixon, 45, of Woodland, he was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was housed in Clearfield County Jail and new charges will be filed.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 9:15 a.m., a crash occurred on Dutch Road, Brady Township. James V. Riggie, 60, of Punxsutawney swerved to avoid an animal on the roadway, lost control of his vehicle, and struck a tree. The vehicle then overturned three times down an embankment. No injuries were reported
———
On Friday at 10:42 a.m., a crash occurred on Dutch Road, Brady Township. Isaiah M. Henry, 18, of DuBois was driving south when a deer jumped onto the road ahead. Henry swerved and lost control of his vehicle, striking a tree and traveling over a steep embankment.
———
On June 4, police responded to a domestic incident between a 43-year-old Cheswick woman and a known, 46-year-old DuBois woman located in Brady Township. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the incident had occurred on June 2. An investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 7:31 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Five Points Road, Burnside Township. Sean M. Owen, 54, of Osceola Mills was driving a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide straight up a slight grade when a deer ran out in front of him. Owen utilized a full-face shield helmet and was not injured as a result of this crash. Police were assisted on scene by Westover Fire Department.
———
On Sunday at 8:20 p.m., a citation was filed against Robert Williams, 55, of Cherry Tree after he allegedly threatened to shoot a 55-year-old Cherry Tree woman’s dog as she was out walking it on Stiffler Hill Road, Burnside Township.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On June 22 at 8:49 p.m., police were notified that Trever Askey, 39, of Philipsburg had an active warrant and was at Snappy’s Gas Station, Front Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Subsequently, Askey was located and taken into custody based on the warrant. A search incident to arrest yielded unlabeled marijuana. Charges are being filed.
———
On June 21 at 5:56 p.m., police were serving a warrant on a wanted individual. A 20-year-old Munson woman was found to be in possession of THC wax on Nelson Road, Graham Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 5 at 9:17 a.m., a collision occurred at the intersection of Pine Glen Road and Barnyak Lane, Burnside Township. Timothy A. McGonigal, 58, of Karthaus struck a vehicle driven by Tess M. Bechdel, 22, of Karthaus as he was attempting a left turn.