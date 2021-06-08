Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 1:53 p.m., Thomas Strong, 53, of Curwensville and a 61-year-old Clearfield man engaged in a verbal altercation which turned physical on the 400-block of Locust Street, Curwensville Borough. Charges are pending at this time.
On Sunday at 8:57 a.m., police responded to West Hannah Street, Woodward Township, for a report of a theft. A 40-year-old Houtzdale man reported he left his cell phone on his front porch and went to visit family across the street. When he returned, his phone was gone.
On Sunday at 2:30 a.m., a 43-year-old Hawk Run man contacted PSP Clearfield and reported he and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal argument which turned physical on Powell Street, Morris Township.
The man fled the residence in a vehicle prior to police arrival. Police made contact with the woman by telephone. The woman advised she was involved in a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which escalated to her slapping him in the face. She noted she fled the residence in her vehicle to avoid any further issues. She said she was not assaulted by the man. The woman will be cited for assault harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Between May 25 and June 1, unknown suspect(s) stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a field along Witmer Road, Beccaria Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
On May 27 at 5:25 p.m., Ryan Thomas, 39, of St. Marys was found to be in control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance on the 100-block of Nichols Street, Clearfield Borough. Charges are pending at this time.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 10:43 a.m., police were contacted to investigate a drug possession incident atJefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School involving a 17-year-old DuBois girl.
On Sunday at 5:51 a.m., a crash occurred on Hoovertown Road, Huston Township. A driver was unable to avoid striking a deer. No injuries were reported in the accident.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 12:26 a.m., police observed a dirt bike driving down the railroad tracks in Philipsburg Borough with no lights on. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the dirt bike failed to stop. It traveled onto Carr Street and onto the trails where PSP Rockview terminated the pursuit. Anyone with information concerning who the driver was should call PSP Rockview and reference incident number PA21-770912.
On May 16 at 2:45 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Walton Street, Decatur Township. Further investigation revealed the driver, a 35-year-old Erie man, was under the influence of narcotics and in possession of narcotics.