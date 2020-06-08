Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police are investigating an incident in which a banister was knocked off a resident’s front porch
———
Police were notified of a vehicle driving on streets near a local protest and harassing protestors.
———
Police received a report of a disorderly woman who refused to leave the hospital. Police arrived and gave the woman a courtesy transport to a requested address.
———
Police were dispatched to an altercation between multiple individuals. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation. No parties wanted to pursue charges.
———
Police responded to an incident involving suspicious persons unscrewing light bulbs. Police arrived and were unable to locate the individuals.
———
While on patrol, police observed a man waiving his arms. Police investigated and found that an altercation had occurred involving a man and woman.
———
Police located an intoxicated man. The man was transported to his residence. Charges to be filed
———
Police responded to a report of graffiti on a public building.
———
Police responded to a report of an altercation between two men. Police arrived in the area. The incident is being investigated.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop that resulted in the driver being found under the influence.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop that resulted in the driver to contain a warrant.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 6:08 p.m., police responded to a Daisy Street residence for a report of trespassing. A 59-year-old woman reported that Shane Collins, 40, of Clearfield, who had been notified not to be on the property, was in the residence. Officers arrived on scene and found that Collins had left. Contact was made with a witness that confirmed the notice of trespass, and that Collins had been in the residence prior to the officers’ arrival. The area was searched and negative contact was made with Collins, who has multiple active warrants. A citation for defiant trespass has been filed due to this incident.
———
On Saturday, police received a report of a vehicle in a ditch along Rabbit Lane. Upon arrival, police located the driver, Sam Graham, 57, of Clearfield, and found him to be intoxicated. Graham was taken into custody for DUI. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield. Lab results are pending.
———
On Friday, police received a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle at Burger King along Clearfield-Shawville Highway. Upon arrival, police located the driver, identified as Linda Arvin, 65, of Red Lion, and conducted field sobriety testing. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI of a controlled substance. Additionally, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located in her vehicle. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield. Lab results are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a business on the 700-block of East DuBois Avenue for the report of young adults trying to rip parking signs down. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the individuals. They stated that they were pulling on the signs but were not trying to rip them down. After speaking to the manager inside the business, she advised officers that they just wanted the individuals told to leave the property. Officers advised the individuals to leave and they did without further incident.
———
On Saturday at 10:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a two vehicle accident near DuBois Street and Hamor Street. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the individuals and vehicles involved. The accident occurred when one of the vehicles was pulling out of a parking lot and and did not see the other vehicle on the roadway and was struck. Nobody was injured but both vehicle were towed from the scene.
———
On Friday at 10:04 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence on West Washington Avenue for the report of a woman screaming from an open apartment door. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the reporting party, who advised police of where the noise was coming from. Officers then approached the residence with the open door and observed that the lights were off. Upon shining their flashlight into the residence, they witnessed a man in the residence laying down. After a further investigation police found everything to be okay and their assistance was no longer needed.
———
On Friday at 6:05 p.m., police investigated a minor two vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of a business located on the 300-block of South Brady Street. Police found that both drivers had exchanged information and did not need any further assistance.
———
On Friday at 3:17 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Beaver Drive for the report of a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the individuals and vehicles involved. Upon concluding an investigation, police were able to determine that a white sedan rear ended a SUV stopped at a red light. Upon striking the SUV it pushed it into the rear of another vehicle stopped in front of it. Nobody was injured in the accident and the white sedan had to be towed from the scene.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 11:36 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted on Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. Troopers pulled out behind the violator’s vehicle and the vehicle began to accelerate and make dangerous oncoming lane passes. The fleeing vehicle reached speeds of over 105 mph. The vehicle then attempted to evade the troopers by taking a high speed sharp turn into a private driveway off of U.S. Route 322. The driver then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. After smelling a strong odor of marijuana, a vehicle search was conducted, marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and related paraphernalia were discovered and seized. Signs of impairment were detected. The driver was subsequently transported to the Centre County Jail where he was lodged pending arraignment.
———
On May 22 at 10:55 p.m., police responded to a complaint of criminal mischief on East Spruce Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. After the investigation, Richard Fletcher, 55, of Philipsburg was cited for throwing charcoal ashes on a 57-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle.