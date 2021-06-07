Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 31 at 1:01 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Spruce Alley, Houtzdale Borough. A consent search of a vehicle was conducted and various drug paraphernalia was found. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office against a 28-year-old Glen Hope man.
———
On May 31 at 12:21 p.m., Timothy Brown, 48, of Clearfield was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance on River Road, Lawrence Township. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On May 31 at 2:20 a.m., Chyenne Knisely, 18, of DuBois was stopped for a summary traffic violation on the 8900-block of Lumber City Highway, Pike Township. Investigation revealed Knisely was under the influence of alcohol and under 21. Charges have been filed.
———
On May 30 at 11:14 p.m., police responded to a disabled motorist on the 900-block of Shimels Road, Graham Township. Upon further investigation, the driver, an 18-year-old Osceola Mills man, was suspected to be under the influence of a drug, and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On May 30 at 2:26 p.m., Daniel McDiffitt, 31, of Grampian and Heather Harris, 36, of Grampian were found to be in possession of marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia on Church Street, Grampian Borough. Charges have been filed.
———
On May 30 at 12:11 a.m., police arrested a 45-year-old Punxsutawney man for driving under the influence on the 7400-block of Clearfield Curwensville Highway, Pike Township.
———
On May 28 at 3:54 p.m., police responded to Elizabeth Street, Beccaria Township for the report of a theft/fraud. After speaking with the victim, a 71-year-old Coalport woman, it was learned that an unknown person, posing as a friend on Facebook, had contacted her and told her about this great loan they just got. The woman then engaged in conversation with the unknown suspect posing as her friend on Facebook messenger. The unknown suspect convinced the woman to contact another person to apply for a loan they had just received. The woman then contacted that person on Facebook messenger and was subsequently scammed. Be advised that scammers will clone a friend’s Facebook profile and then contact you posing as your friend. Don’t engage in loans or any other money matter on Facebook or Facebook messenger unless you are absolutely sure you know who you are dealing with.
———
On May 28 at 9:53 a.m., Derek Gummo, 29, of Morrisdale was found to be in possession marijuana during the course of a traffic stop on State Route 53, Cooper Township.
———
On May 27 at approximately 7:57 p.m., a crash occurred in the area of the 1000-block of Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. This crash occurred as Braden L. Pritts, 42, of Woodland was driving on Shiloh Road on an off-road dirt bike and then left the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway and traveling approximately 30 feet, Pritts crashed his vehicle. As a result of the crash, Pritts sustained serious injuries, and was transported via medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona. This crash investigation is ongoing at this time. Assisting on the scene were BJW Fire Department and Morris Township Fire Department.
———
On May 27 at 2:45 p.m., a coal truck lost a piece of coal, which struck and crashed the windshield of another vehicle, on Krebs Highway, Boggs Township.
———
On May 23 at noon, an incident of identity theft occurred as a 54-year-old Frenchville woman received unemployment benefits that she did not apply for.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday, police received a call in reference to an inmate who was found in possession of contraband. Upon investigation, police found Molly Ann Markievich, 36, of DuBois had been in possession of heroin after being brought in the Clearfield County Jail. During a strip search, she attempted to hide the substance in her right hand from correctional staff. Inmate staff were able to recover the drugs. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Saturday at 1:34 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop for an equipment violation on River Road. Through the course of the investigation, consent to search the vehicle was obtained, ultimately leading officers to the discovery of several articles of drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed against Justin Martell, 27, of Hyde.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On June 2 at 10:49 p.m., a crash occurred at the 75.2 mile marker on I-80 West, Union Township, Jefferson County. Michael A. Slater, 74, of DuBois traveled across the median and struck a vehicle driven by Chun Hu, 55, of Woodside, N.Y. Slater was determined to have died before the crash. Three other persons were determined to have suffered suspected minor injuries. All parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of this crash. The investigation continues.
———
On June 2 at 2:10 p.m., police responded to the 100-block of Hemlock Road, Brady Township, for a reported physical domestic. Upon further investigation, James Guido, 78, of DuBois and Jacqueline Lane, 46, of DuBois. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 26 at 6:46 a.m., police served an outstanding warrant on South Spruce Alley, Houtzdale Borough. Douglas Domack, 24, of Houtzdale was taken into custody. Additional charges were filed.
State Police at Ridgway
On June 3 at 11:11 p.m., a crash occurred as police attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation on West DuBois Avenue, DuBois City. The vehicle made an unsafe lane change and did not properly signal. The vehicle then struck another vehicle. No injuries occurred as a result of this crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 9:45 p.m., a crash occurred on the 3100-block of Walton Street, Boggs Township. Thomas C. Ballantyne, 18, of Osceola Mills was driving when his vehicle traveled off the roadway for unknown reasons. Wayne D. Emigh, 47, of Osceola Mills came across the crash, went around and struck debris from the crash. Ballantyne was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS for suspected minor injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Columbia Fire Department.
———
On Saturday at 4:55 p.m., police were notified of a vehicle crash over an embankment on the 300-block of South Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, after a driver struck a parked car. Troopers arrived on scene and the driver was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.