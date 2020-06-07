State Police at Clearfield
On May 31 at 4:25 p.m. at 1174 McAteer St. in Woodward Township, Troopers responded to the area for a verbal argument that turned physical. Sherri Sharpless, 39, of Houtzdale, Leslie Weld, 23, of Houtzdale, and Christine Coates, 52, of Reynoldsville were all cited with harassment and disorder conduct.
———
Brian Hasselman, 48, of St. Marys was stopped at Bigler Cemetery Road/Allport Cutoff in Bradford Township for driving with a suspended license (DUI related). It was then determined he had been consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
State Police at DuBois
On May 3 at approximately 3:40 a.m. an unknown person(s) stole approximately $300 worth of items in seven bags located at Goodwill donation drop off at 5980 U.S. Route 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
———
On May 13 between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. an unknown person stole a small black Brighton purse from a 2015 Mercedes Benz while it was parked at 1921 Bilgers Rocks Rd. in Bloom Township, Clearfield County. The purse belonged to a 55-year-old woman of Osceola Mills. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 5 at 11:44 a.m. an alleged firearm violation on E. Main Street in Bell Township, Clearfield County was reported to PSP. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On June 4 at 7:43 p.m. PSP responded to a crash on Presqueisle Street at the intersection with 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough. A 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by Sara A. Isenberg, 29, of Smithmill was traveling north on Second Street and a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Kandi L. Fleck, 39, of Madera was traveling west on Presqueisle Street. The Toyota came to a stop sign and attempted to make a left onto Presqueisle Street without proper clearance and made initial impact with the Nissan. Both vehicles came to a rest in front of CNB Bank. There were no injuries.