Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 4:59 p.m., police received a report of a man, William Leskovansky Jr, 28, of Clearfield, repeatedly entering Walmart and following his ex-girlfriend, a 25-year-old Clearfield woman, through the store while she was working. This was also found to be a violation of a protection from abuse order. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On Thursday, police responded to a custody dispute at the Red Roof Inn. While investigating the incident, police were notified of possible drug activity by the complainants’ ex-boyfriend. Police later located a marijuana pipe in the complainants’ hotel room in the presence of children. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 near Enterprise Drive, Rush Township, Centre County. Kimberly M. Schaaf, 39, of Gibsonia was driving and slowed due to an unknown tractor trailer attempting to enter the lane of traffic. Lori L. Wasiw, 43, of Beccaria was driving behind Schaaf and rear ended her vehicle. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
———
On Monday at 3:38 p.m., police investigated a report of a missing juvenile on Loch Lomond Road, Rush Township, Centre County. It was determined that the juvenile wasn’t missing and was with a family member. Madison Smith, 19, of Philipsburg was arrested in regard to this incident.
———
On May 28 at 8:52 p.m., police were conducting a follow up interview with a suspect involved in a separate incident, at Pipeline Road, Rush Township, Centre County. During the interview, the suspect related that she had drugs and drug paraphernalia on her person. Charges to be filed.
———
On May 21 at 7:59 p.m., police investigated found drug paraphernalia on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.