State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 11:50 p.m., police investigated a domestic incident that occurred on the 1100-block of Williams Road, Graham Township. A 50-year-old woman reported that Corey Wolford, 49, of Philipsburg, had struck her in the face. The parties were separated for the night. Wolford was charged with harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Wednesday at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 at mile marker 136, Cooper Township. Volodymyr Mykhailovskyi, 29, of Chicago, Ill., was driving when he struck a deer in the right lane. No injuries were reported.
Police received a report of a stolen red and black Honda CRF 250 dirt bike from a 17-year-old Brisbin boy on Erin Avenue, Brisbin Borough. This theft is believed to have occurred on Tuesday or Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Sunday at 7:36 p.m., police arrived on New Liberty Road, Decatur Township, in response to an incident of harassment. While investigating the incident, Jason Rash, 34, of Bellefonte and a 25-year-old Philipsburg woman stated they were having issues with a person that used to be their landlord. During the investigation, it was discovered the woman had an active protection from abuse order against Rash. Rash was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Jail.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday, an incident occurred during a drug interdiction exercise. Contact was ultimately made with David Plaszenski, 38, of Penfield outside of the Super 8, who was verified to have an active warrant through PSP Ridgway. Plaszenski was taken into custody and through the course of the investigation, Plaszenski’s vehicle was searched and found to contain numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. It was also discovered that Plaszenski drove the vehicle while having a suspended license for a previous DUI offense. Plaszenski was ultimately housed in the Clearfield County Jail on his warrant and charges were filed for the drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 east, Union Township. A consent search revealed a small amount of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe in a vehicle driven by Henry Spencer, 35, of Olean, N.Y.
Police recently responded to an incident on the 5700-block of State Park Road, Huston Township. Upon arrival, it was discovered Joseph Solada, 49, of Penfield made threatening statements via text message to a 26-year-old Penfield man between May 24 and May 27. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
On May 16 at 3:48 p.m., a crash occurred on Schuckers Orchard Road at its intersection with Swope Hill Road, Brady Township. Gregory L. Magee, 67, of DuBois exited the south berm and struck a ditch. Magee was determined to be driving under the influence after receiving numerous calls regarding his awful driving up until his time of collision. Numerous traffic citations will result. Investigation continues pending blood results.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 23-24, an incident occurred at a residential property located at the 4100-block of Punkin Ridge Road, Chest Township. Unknown suspect(s) broke into a 33-year-old Punxsutawney woman’s residence and removed a red and white shark vacuum and an eight point deer mount. Anyone with information is to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 4 p.m., Nicholas Grossman, 61, of Philipsburg made unreasonable noise within the township building on the 100-block of North Richard Street, Rush Township, Centre County during voting hours and was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.
On May 30 at 10:45 a.m., two police units were responding to back up another trooper on a call. While responding, the vehicles collided around the area of the 200-block of Railroad Street, Rush Township, Centre County.
PSP Rockview is currently investigating a rape which occurred on May 12 at Empire Road, Morris Township, involving a 15-year-old Hawk Run female victim. This case remains under investigation.