Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 1:19 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of CNB Bank, Industrial Park Road, for the driver of the vehicle driving while suspended. Through the course of the investigation, consent to search was obtained and officers seized a prohibited offensive weapon, a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, packaging material, scales and drug paraphernalia from Michael Folmar, 30, of Curwensville. Officers also seized a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from Jaden Bloom, 20, of Curwensville. Charges were filed on both individuals.
———
On Thursday at 10:29 p.m., police responded to Clearfield Glen Richey Highway for a one vehicle accident. A driver swerved to miss a deer and struck the guardrail. The driver was transported from the scene by Clearfield EMS for evaluation.
———
On Thursday at 8:03 a.m., police were called to Lawrence Park Village for a report of a man and a woman arguing. Upon arrival, the woman, identified as Bambi Bumbarger, was found lying on the ground in the wet grass. Bumbarger was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and was acting disorderly by yelling and screaming in the parking lot. She was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
———
On May 23 at 10:22 p.m., police responded to Walmart for a report of a retail theft. Two women were detained by asset protection after being observed committing their most recent of several thefts. Charges are pending on Christina Hepfer, 49, of Clearfield and Amber Dunsmore, 26, of Clearfield.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On May 30 at 5:26 p.m., police responded to a crash which occurred on Hallton Road, Spring Creek Township, Elk County. Upon arrival, the driver, a 40-year-old Penfield man, was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence. No injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.