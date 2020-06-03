Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 10:33 p.m., a 32-year-old Ramey man grabbed and pushed a 21-year-old Smithmill woman during a domestic violence incident on Miriam Street, Ramey Borough. Charges filed through District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
Sometime between March 15 and June 1, unknown suspect(s) entered a property on River Road, Pike Township. Suspect(s) damaged a four wheeler and burglarized a camp, stealing a television. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Monday at 5:48 p.m., police were dispatched to Walker Street, Woodward Township for the report of a burglary. $450 was allegedly stolen from a 66-year-old Houtzdale man. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Monday at 1:35 a.m., police investigated an assault on Second Street, Cooper Township, involving a 48-year-old Kylertown man and a 48-year-old Kylertown woman. Charges have been filed against the man.
———
On Sunday at 6:45 p.m., police responded to an incident on New Liberty Road, Decatur Township. Katrina Shawley, 25, of Philipsburg and William Hassinger, 45, of Philipsburg repeatedly yelled at one another to the point they caused annoyance and alarm to each other. They were both cited for harassment through district court.
———
On May 28 at 12:22 p.m., troopers responded to a report of domestic violence on the 600-block of Decatur Street, Chester Hill Borough. Upon arrival, a 29-year-old Philipsburg woman reported that she was pushed and choked by Steven Kelley, 40, of Philipsburg. The woman related that Kelley pursued her out of the residence and jumped onto the hood of her vehicle and refused to get off as she traveled down the highway. The woman related that she slowed her vehicle to a stop when Kelley got off the hood and attempted to damage her left rearview mirror by pushing it in. Recent physical injury to the woman and damage to the vehicle was observed. Kelley was charged with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
———
On May 24 at 10 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Clearfield-Woodland Highway, Bradford Township, for summary violations. Upon further investigation, a 26-year-old White Plains, N.Y. man was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, and was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
———
On April 29 at 9:30 p.m., police were investigating an incident on the 200-block of Gertrude Street, Chester Hill Borough, when a marijuana lab was discovered in the residence. Charges have been filed against John Wagner, 29, of Philipsburg.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Police received a call in reference to harassment. Upon making contact with the woman, she advised that her neighbors are making her dogs bark by walking in the alley and making noise.
———
Police were dispatched to Green Glen Drive for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival and making contact with the home owners, it confirmed everything was okay. Police cleared the call.
———
Police were dispatched to East DuBois Avenue and Division Street for a minor vehicle accident. Upon arrival police located both vehicles in the DAHS parking lot. Police made contact with a man who was operating a white Chevy Equinox and a woman who was operating a blue Honda Civic. Both drivers agreed that they were traveling west on East DuBois Avenue near the intersection of Division Street. The man stated that he began to drift forward as traffic ahead began moving. He was slightly distracted by the sun and failed to notice that the Civic came to a complete stop. The Equinox struck the rear bumper of the Civic as a result. There was very minimal damage and no damage to the two vehicles. Both drivers were provided an accident exchange form and they were released from the scene.
———
Police were dispatched to the 500-block of South State Street for a domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised that a mother and son were involved in the argument. Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant. The man reported that he had been arguing with his mother and stepfather. He planned to gather some of his belongings and was going to leave/move out. Police contacted the man’s mother and stepfather. The man had become upset after being asked to do something. It was found the argument was verbal only and that there was no need for police assistance. No police action was taken.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.