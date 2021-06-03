Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 1:02 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic in the area of Red Roof Inn. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Bambi Bumbarger, 44, of West Decatur and a 44-year-old West Decatur man, who were arguing behind the hotel in a white SUV. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Bumbarger was in possession of a controlled substance, which was not stored in its appropriate prescription box and which she did not have a prescription for with her. Charges are pending at this time.
On May 28 at 6:58 p.m., police responded to Edgewood Apartments for a report of a domestic dispute. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was learned that a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were intoxicated from alcoholic beverages. How the girls obtained the alcohol is still being investigated. Both girls received summary citations for underage consumptions.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Tuesday at 8:58 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 950, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. A deer entered the roadway and Brian G. Rupprecht, 35, of DuBois was driving when he subsequently struck the deer with the front portion of the vehicle. Rupprecht’s vehicle continued approximately 300 feet before coming to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. No injuries were reported.
On May 28 at 4:29 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 near mile marker 101, Sandy Township. William J. Vellek, 22, of Stormville, N.Y. lost control of his vehicle on the wet roadway and struck a tree. Vellek sustained minor injuries and was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Police were assisted on scene by Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department and DuBois EMS.
On May 27 at 7:34 p.m., a crash occurred on U.S. 322, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Christopher A. Snyder, 51, of DuBois lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway, travel along the shoulder, and strike two trees. Police were assisted on Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department and Reynolsdville EMS.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 30 at 7:37 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Industrial Drive, Sandy Township for an equipment violation. During the stop, the driver, a 17-year-old Reynoldsville boy showed signs that he was impaired. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.