Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving in the wrong lane along South Second Street. Upon making contact with the driver, Joseph Swisher, 48, of West Decatur, he was suspected of being under the influence. A field sobriety test was conducted and the driver suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Lab results are pending.
———
On Tuesday at 9:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to Lawrence Park Village for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Eric Gillingham attempted to flee from the rear of the residence but was taken into custody by officers. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that the defendant, Gillingham, had allegedly grabbed and choked the victim, causing visible bruising and redness. Gillingham was also found to have several warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office, as well as being in possession of crystal methamphetamine, buprenorphine, and several articles of drug paraphernalia. The victim was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment and Gillingham was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on his warrants and charges. Gillingham was charged with simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and harassment.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.