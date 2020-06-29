Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Officers assisted Clearfield EMS at a residence on West Pine Street for an unresponsive female.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police Department with a traffic accident on Bigler Avenue. No injuries reported.
———
Officers were notified that a male backed his truck into a storage unit on Hammermill Road causing extensive damage to the units. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Officers viewed a male standing in front of a business on West Front Street for a long period of time during the early morning hours. Contact was made with the man and he was sent on his way.
———
Officers were dispatched to an incident of harassment at a residence on McBride Street. According to witnesses, a man hit another man and pushed a woman to the ground. Citations pending.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on McBride Street for a report of criminal mischief. According to the victim, he arrived home and found that his roommate had damaged/destroyed his belongings. Charges to be filed.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Fifth Street for a suicidal man. Contact was made with the man and he agreed to be transported to Penn Highlands via EMS for a mental health evaluation.
———
Officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Nichols Street for an altercation. Upon arrival, it was found that a man and a woman were yelling at one another and causing a disturbance. Citations pending for disorderly conduct.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on West Locust Street for a woman and a man arguing. Upon arrival, it was found that the woman wanted her adult son kicked out of the house. The woman was informed she would need to contact the magistrate to start the eviction process.
———
Officers took multiple calls about fireworks being set off within the borough.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on North Fifth Street for an overdose. Officers assisted Clearfield EMS as needed.
———
Officers assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a call at the Comfort Inn due to LTPD being on another priority call. The incident was handled, and the information was relayed to LTPD.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 11:52 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Wrigley Street and Hill Street Extension for a report of a suspicious man hiding in the bushes. Upon officers locating the man, Curtis Milligan, 19, of Clearfield, and conducting their investigation, it was discovered that he was waiting for a ride as he was kicked out of a residence. It was also discovered that Milligan had active warrants and was ultimately taken into custody. Milligan was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamines, marijuana, and various amounts of drug paraphernalia. The man was housed in the Clearfield County Jail and charges were filed on him.
———
On Sunday, police received a report of a retail theft at Walmart. Upon investigation, it was found the suspect, identified as Douglas Smith Jr., 40, of Brockport, failed to scan merchandise via self checkout on multiple dates. The total value of merchandise stolen was $236.70. Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Saturday, police were dispatched to Walmart for a report of a retail theft in progress. The amount of the merchandise that the suspects were trying to take from the store totaled to $690.97. Upon being confronted by Walmart staff, the suspects were uncooperative and ultimately fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Blazer. Upon reviewing video surveillance both suspects, a 35-year-old Clearfield woman and a 25-year-old Clearfield man, were able to be identified. Pending further investigation.
———
On Saturday at 7:56 p.m., police responded to Walmart for a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the suspects, two young black men, had made their way into the parking lot. Officers were ultimately unable to locate the suspects. Upon viewing video surveillance, the two suspects were observed stopping at two cash register areas, where they were reportedly seeking assistance to withdraw money from a faulty “Cash App card” to make withdrawals totaling $928. The suspects were seen leaving the area in a gray Nissan Rogue displaying a Nevada license plate.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., police investigated an incident on the 100-block of Apple Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. Upon investigation, there was no active domestic situation. A non-traffic citation was filed against Mae Thompson, 30, of Fallentimber, at Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali’s office.
———
On Wednesday at 4:29 p.m., an incident of terroristic threats occurred on the 200-block of Market Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. John Miller and his sister, Andrea Miller, threatened to kill a 28-year-old Fallentimber woman and burn her house down. The woman did not want charges filed.
State Police at Rockview
No report.