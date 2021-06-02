Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 5:43 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 18, Lawrence Township. While driving west, Mark A. Hauch, 52, of Morris, Ill. struck a deer on the roadway. All occupants were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
———
On Sunday at 12:11 a.m., police arrested a 45-year-old Punxsutawney man for driving under the influence on the 7400-block of Clearfield Curwensville Highway, Pike Township.
———
On Tuesday at 1:06 a.m., a 26-year-old Renovo man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. Further investigation revealed the man to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A search warrant revealed that the man was also in possession of methamphetamine.
———
On May 28 at 3:43 a.m., while police were investigating a separate incident, Bon Lefort, 20, of West Decatur and Darlene Stone, 55, of West Decatur were both found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on Spring Valley Road, Boggs Township. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On May 26 at 11:25 a.m., PSP Clearfield assisted Lawrence Township Police with a vehicle pursuit. Further information was obtained about the suspect, who was later located in New Millport. Police then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle with the assistance of Lawrence Township and Curwensville Borough Police. During the course of the traffic stop, Allesia Aughenbaugh, 33, of Clearfield was found to be in possession of multiple bags of methamphetamine, marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
Sometime between May 1 and 24, unknown suspect(s) stole a catalytic converter from a 65-year-old Morrisdale man’s motor home on Wallaceton Morrisdale Highway, Graham Township.
———
On May 16 at 3:53 a.m., a crash occurred on Walton Street west of Clover Alley, Chester Hill Borough. A 30-year-old Morrisdale man was driving when his vehicle drifted and struck a vehicle which was parked on the side of the road. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for driving under the influence.
———
On May 15 at 7:27 p.m., police investigated a fight that occurred on Main Street, Grampian Borough, in which one of the involved persons suffered serious facial injuries.
———
On May 13 at 3:54 p.m., Tammi Jones, 50, of Hawk Run was encountered during a traffic stop on Church Street, Morris Township. Subsequent investigation indicated that Jones was under the influence of alcohol. A legal blood test indicated that Jones’ blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit. Charges were filed through District Court.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for an assault involving a weapon knife. Upon arrival, officers learned a 46-year-old Clearfield man had fled the scene prior to police arrival. He was later located in Clearfield Borough. Possible charges are pending at this time.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 26 at approximately 8:05 p.m., police encountered a white Ford F-150 in the area of Ridge Road and Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. One of the occupants, identified as Joel McClellan, 21, of Coalport had several outstanding warrants from a number of counties. The white Ford F-150 was also stolen out of Centre County. In addition, drugs were also found in plain site of the vehicle. New charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali’s office. McClellan was taken to Cambria County Jail based on previous warrants.
———
On May 16 at 2:41 a.m., a crash occurred on Executive Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. Jeremy V. Mountz, 40, of Houtzdale was driving when he failed to negotiate a curve, struck a guardrail, and drove up onto the guardrail. Mountz then fled the scene. No injury reported.
State Police at Rockview
On May 22-23, police received a report of a stolen Ian Pro push mower that was stolen from a yard on the 150-block of Railroad Street, Rush Township, Centre County. The push mower was black in color with 12 inch wheels. If anyone has any information relative to this stolen push mower, please contact PSP Rockview.