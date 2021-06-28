Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to Martin Street for a man lying in the middle of the roadway during the nighttime hours. Upon arrival, it was found that the man was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. The man was transported home and cited for public drunkenness.
———
Police were dispatched to a business on North Third Street for a man acting strange. Upon arrival, officers viewed the man attempting to stick his cell phone into the ATM machine. When asked why he was doing that, the man replied that “you can do anything with these things.” The man was found to be under the influence and arrested for public drunkenness.
———
Police were dispatched to an abandoned building on the 800-block of Daisy Street for juveniles that had entered it. Upon arrival, the juveniles were found outside of the building. The juveniles were informed that they are not allowed in the building and their parents were notified.
———
Police assisted a motorist with gaining access into their vehicle.
———
Police from this department and the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to Irwin Park in Curwensville for a fight. Upon arrival, all parties were separated and told to go home.
———
Police responded to a psychological emergency on Spruce Street. One man declined medical treatment and requested that he be transported to his brother’s residence. Officers provided the man with transportation.
———
Police responded to a residence on Dorey Street for two women arguing. Once on scene, both individuals were warned for their actions.
———
Police responded to a residence on Northwest Third Avenue for harassment. Upon arrival, it was found that a woman threw a remote at a man, striking him on the face. The woman was cited for harassment.
———
Police served a warrant on a man at Snappy’s on State Route 879.
———
Police responded to an incident of harassment on Hook Street. It was found that one woman pulled another woman’s shirt from behind, causing her to fall to the ground. The woman was cited for harassment.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
