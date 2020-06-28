Dubois City Police
June 26
At 7:03 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of East Park Avenue for a report of a dog hit on the road. Police arrived and met with the owner of the dog that was struck. The owner of the dog was going to monitor the dog to make sure it was okay and if it showed signs of injuries they would take it to the vet.
———
At 7:32 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100-block of East Long Avenue for a report of a check the welfare of a person at this location. Police responded to this location and were unable to make contact with the person who resided at this location.
———
At 9:05 p.m. an officer was on patrol when he made contact with a 57-year-old DuBois male who was operating a motor vehicle on DuBois Street. While the officer was speaking with the male, it was determined that the male was under the influence of alcohol. The male was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Penn Highlands hospital for blood draw. The male was then released to a sober individual. Charges are pending the results of the lab report.
June 27
At 7:14 p.m. police were dispatched to the 400-block of Spring Avenue for a report of physical disturbance at this location. Police were advised that the male actor was very intoxicated. When police arrived they made contact with a 53-year-old DuBois male who appeared to be very intoxicated. Due to the the male being violent with the other people inside the residence, he was asked to come outside. Once outside the male started to yell and scream profanities. The male was asked to settle down and stop swearing and yelling several times. The male stopped for a couple seconds and then started again. He was then advised if he didn’t stop yelling and swearing he would be cited for disorderly conduct, which he refused to stop. The male was then arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was placed in on a 48 hour detainer.
———
At 8:07 p.m. an officer was flagged down on West Long Avenue in reference to a male laying on the ground. When the officer arrived on scene, he noticed a male laying on the ground near a tree and shrubs. The officer made contact with the 70-year-old DuBois male who was highly intoxicated. The male was then transported to Penn Highland Hospital by an ambulance for evaluation due to his intoxication stage. The male will be cited for public drunkenness.
———
At 9:23 p.m. police were advised that someone was setting fireworks off in the area of East Washington Avenue. Police responded to the area and were unable to locate where they were being set off at.
———
At 9:47 p.m. police were dispatched to the 400-block of Knarr Street for a report of a male setting fireworks off. The caller advised police when he confronted the male, the male threatened him with an object that he had in his hands. Police attempted to make contact with the male, but was unable to make contact with him. Charges are pending
———
At 11:27 p.m. police were dispatched to the 300-block of East Scribner Avenue for a report of a person knocking on the door at this residence and the caller had no idea who the person was. When police arrived it was determined that it was a delivery person who was at the wrong address.
Lawrence Township Police
Police on June 26 at 1:35 p.m. responded to Lawrence Park Village for a report of a female who had allegedly been assaulted. Upon arrival, police found that the female victim had been assaulted by Dishawn Liles, 29. The victim had injuries to her neck and stated that Liles applied pressure around her neck until she lost consciousness. She was holding her young child at the time of the assault. Liles was located and taken into custody on charges of strangulation, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
———
Police on June 24 at 10:21 a.m. responded to the Hyde UniMart for a report of a theft. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a prior employee of the store, Kaylee Cupp, 28, of Clearfield, stole and played approximately $1,400 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets. Charges to be filed.
———
On June 26 at 11:32 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on SR 879/Interstate 80 overpass for numerous equipment violations. Upon making contact with the operator, Seth Lannen, 21, of Clearfield, he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of Lannen’s vehicle was conducted and he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance as well as drug paraphernalia. Lannen was ultimately transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed for DUI of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia upon receiving lab results.
———
On June 27 police received a report of a retail theft at Walmart in Clearfield. Upon investigation, Alisha Kay Sloppy, 27, of Grampian was identified and previously had been trespassed from Walmart to which new charges for theft and trespass were filed at District Court 46-3-02.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Between April 27 and June 19, unknown persons opened a PayPal account using a bank account number belonging to a 72-year-old female victim of Westover (Burnside Township). The victim is missing several hundred dollars from her account. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.