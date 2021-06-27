State Police at Clearfield
A 33-year-old Curwensville man was found on June 26 deceased in his bedroom by a friend who was living at the Pike Township residence. The investigation is pending autopsy results.
———
On June 21 at 7:13 p.m. a crash occurred on state Route 53/Kylertown Drifting Highway at its intersection with the I80 eastbound ramp in Cooper Township. A Pontiac Sunfire driving by Edward L. Hubler, 61, of Allport was traveling southbound when a tractor trailer attempted to access the I-80 eastbound on-ramp and began turning left across the northbound lane. The truck proceeded to turn left without clearance and the Pontiac impacted the passenger side of the first vehicle’s trailer. The Pontiac sustained major damage to its front end due to the impact and came to final rest near the point of impact. The truck fled the scene on I80 eastbound. A witness described the tractor trailer as silver-gray hauling a silver trump semi trailer. Hubler was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of injuries. Also assisting Clearfield-based state police on scene was Winburne Vol. Fire Dept. and Grassflat Vol. Fire Dept. Anyone with information about this incident should contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
State Police at Rockview
On June 24 at 10:50 a.m., PSP was notified if a window being broken with a rock at 1121 E. Pine St. in Philipsburg Borough about a week prior. The victim was an 80-year-old Philipsburg male. Any information regarding this incident should be called in to PSP at 814-355-7545.
———
On June 23 at 7:19 p.m., troopers received a report of a rock thrown through a window at 109 E. Maple St. in Philipsburg Borough. The victim is a 26-year-old Philipsburg female. The investigation continues.
———
On June 5 at 4:55 p.m.,a 2021 Subaru Impreza driven by Angela Letizia, 46, of Mineral Point allegedly was driving south on S. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough when the vehicle side swiped a parked 2020 Hyundai Elantra that was parked on the right side of the roadway. Letizia then failed to negotiate a left curve and went straight over the embankment. No injuries were reported.