Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 3:58 p.m., an incident occurred on Mill Street, Beccaria Township. Melissa Hoey, 32, of Coalport, allegedly entered a 69-year-old Coalport woman’s residence knowing she was not allowed to be on the property. The defendant was cited for defiant trespassing.
On Wednesday at 3:33 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Woodland Bigler Highway and Rock Lane, Bradford Township for a summary traffic violation. Upon investigation, a passenger in the vehicle, identified as a 43-year-old Clearfield woman, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed.
On Monday at 3:45 p.m., Sherri Sharpless, 39, of Houtzdale, verbally threatened bodily harm to a 34-year-old Houtzdale woman outside of her residence on the 1100-block of McAteer Street, Woodward Township. A non-traffic citation was filed against Sharpless for assault-harassment through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
A 47-year-old Frenchville man has discovered that, last year, unknown suspect(s) opened an account in his name without paying for it in the state of Louisiana for $2,396.55. The account was open from April 16, 2019 –May 24, 2019.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday, police received a report of retail theft at Walmart. Upon investigation, it was found four separate thefts had occurred between the dates of May 3 and June 3. The suspect was identified as Steven Gonzales, 32, of Clearfield. The total value of merchandise stolen was $353.73. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Thursday, police received a report of a retail theft at Walmart. Upon investigation, it was found multiple thefts had occurred between the dates of April 10 and June 5. The suspects were identified as Larry O’Dell Jr., 46, of Clearfield and Melissa O’Dell, 36, of Clearfield. The total value of merchandise stolen between both was $458.12. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Monday, police received a report of damage done to the baseball field at Lawrence Township Recreational Park, that had been determined through security footage to have been caused by a man driving a vehicle through it recklessly on June 10. The driver was later discovered to be Jared Ledbetter, 18, of Clearfield. Charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and multiple traffic violations are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 21 at 7 p.m., police responded to a report of theft on North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough. Upon arrival, police determined $90 was taken from a 38-year-old Philipsburg man’s wallet. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Rockview.