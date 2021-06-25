Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

On Wednesday at 10:16 a.m., an unknown person stole six construction signs from a bridge replacement site on Old Station Road, Ferguson Township. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

———

On June 11 at 1:45 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Hannah Street, Woodward Township, and determined the driver, a 35-year-old unnamed Houtzdale man, was impaired.

———

On May 30 at 11:14 p.m., police responded to a disabled motorist on Shimels Road, Graham Township. Upon further investigation, an 18-year-old Osceola Mills unidentified man was suspected to be under the influence of a drug and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

———

On April 27 at 12:12 p.m., police arrested a 28-year-old unidentified Clearfield man for possession of drug paraphernalia on Supercenter Drive, Lawrence Township.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Thursday at 7:07 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Stifflertown Road, just south of its intersection with Stiffler Hill Road, Burnside Township, due to the vehicle having a suspended registration. During the traffic stop the driver, a 36-year-old unnamed Indiana woman, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

