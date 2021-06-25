Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 10:16 a.m., an unknown person stole six construction signs from a bridge replacement site on Old Station Road, Ferguson Township. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
———
On June 11 at 1:45 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Hannah Street, Woodward Township, and determined the driver, a 35-year-old unnamed Houtzdale man, was impaired.
———
On May 30 at 11:14 p.m., police responded to a disabled motorist on Shimels Road, Graham Township. Upon further investigation, an 18-year-old Osceola Mills unidentified man was suspected to be under the influence of a drug and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On April 27 at 12:12 p.m., police arrested a 28-year-old unidentified Clearfield man for possession of drug paraphernalia on Supercenter Drive, Lawrence Township.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Thursday at 7:07 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Stifflertown Road, just south of its intersection with Stiffler Hill Road, Burnside Township, due to the vehicle having a suspended registration. During the traffic stop the driver, a 36-year-old unnamed Indiana woman, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.