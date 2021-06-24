Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 12:03 a.m., police were dispatched to Lamb Drive, Morris Township. After speaking with both the involved persons, identified as two 28-year-old Morrisdale women, it was determined that charges of harassment would have to be filed against one involved person. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Tuesday at 10:18 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Curtin Street, in the area of Decatur Alley, Osceola Mills Borough, for summary traffic violations. It was discovered the driver, a 38-year-old Smoke Run man, was driving under the influence and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Sometime between June 15 at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, June 22 at 1:45 p.m., a window, valued at $500, was broken at the Osceola Mills Community Library, Lingle Street, Osceola Mills Borough.
On Tuesday at 12:01 p.m., police were dispatched to Allport Cutoff, Graham Township for a domestic assault. As a result, Michael Buchmiller, 31, of Morrisdale was taken into custody and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., it was discovered through investigation that a 15-year-old New Millport boy was driving an ATV on a state highway, Douglas Road, Knox Township. As a result, Glenn Witherite, 70, of New Millport threatened to hit the boy with a stick due to driving on the roadway. Kenneth Barrett, 47, of New Millport, the father of the boy, then approached Witherite and shoved him. All three parties involved have been cited.
On June 18 at 5:13 p.m., Elliott Henry, 32, of Sandy Ridge was found to be in possession of drug and drug paraphernalia on the 3900-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Charges were filed through District Court.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 2:37 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on Reynoldsville Sykesville Road, WInslow Township, for an observed traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, an odor of burnt marijuana was observed emitting from the vehicle. The driver submitted to field sobriety tests and was found to be impaired. The driver was then identified as a 15-year-old Philipsburg boy, who had been missing out of Centre County since Jan. 1, 2021.
On June 17 at 11:20 p.m., an incident occurred as a 60-year-old Penfield woman and a 61-year-old Penfield man became involved in a verbal altercation on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. Harassment charges are pending.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.