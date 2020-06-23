Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On May 25 at 3:16 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Boot Jack Road, Ridgway Township, Elk County. The driver, Jason Mildrew, 49, of Clearfield, was found to have active warrants and was arrested. Mildrew was also charged with DUI for driving with a combination of illegal drugs in his system. Charges have been filed.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 21 at 1:45 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations while it was traveling on Ninth Street, Rush Township, Centre County. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver, Joel McClellan, 20, of Coalport was determined to be DUI and in possession of a controlled substance. A passenger in the vehicle, Kristin Ricciotti, 43, of Flinton, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
On June 19-20, PSP Rockview investigated a report of a natural death on North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.