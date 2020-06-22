Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police located a fishing vest around the 300-block of Nichols Street. The vest contains other items associated with fishing. If you have lost this item, claim at the Clearfield Borough Police Station.
———
A pair of Chevrolet car keys were located in the Upper Witmer Park. If you have lost this item, claim at the Clearfield Borough Police Station.
———
Police received a report involving harassment. The incident is being investigated.
———
Police responded to a report of a small fire in the backyard of a residence that was becoming out of control. Police and fire responded and extinguished the flames.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police responded in the area and located the vehicle and the driver in the backyard of the residence. The driver was arrested on probable cause for driving under the influence.
———
Police responded to a report of multiple individuals fighting. Police arrived in the area and located the individuals. The incident was found to be verbal in nature. One individual did contain a warrant and she was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
While on patrol, police located a man who appeared to heavily intoxicated. Police detained the man and provided him a ride to sober adult to look after him. Charges pending.
———
Police received a report of a vehicle traveling up and down Bigler Avenue at a high rate of speed. Police located the vehicle and was warned of his actions.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 12:43 p.m., police responded to U.S. Route 322 for the report of a two-vehicle accident. A driver was stopped in the lane of travel to make a right hand turn, when another driver approached from behind and was unable to stop. There were no injuries and minor damage was reported to both vehicles.
———
On Saturday at 1:59 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Patton Street and Mapes Avenue for numerous moving violations. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Heighly Bryington, 22, of Clearfield, was under the influence of a controlled substance and alcoholic beverages. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that one of the passengers, identified as Dakota Wells, 20, of Falls Creek, was also under the influence of alcoholic beverages while being under the age of 21. Wells was ultimately cited for the infraction and Bryington was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Bryington was later released to a sober individual. Charges to be filed pending lab results.
———
On Thursday, police received a request for assisting in locating an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from Clearfield Borough Police. Township officers located the vehicle at the Budget Inn. Upon making contact with the tenants at the Budget Inn, police located Megan McKenzie, 33, of Clearfield and Steven Maines, 40, of Clearfield in room 115. Police located drugs and paraphernalia in the hotel room. Both were housed in Clearfield County Jail. Criminal charges are pending.
———
On Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an outstanding warrant on the driver identified as Debra Reams, 47, of Grampian. Upon making contact with her, the odor of marijuana could be smelled inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the location of a small amount of marijuana. The driver was housed in Clearfield County Jail on her warrant and criminal charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a report of a young child in the area of People’s Road who was walking out into traffic. The area was checked with no sign of the child in the area upon police arrival.
———
Police responded to a Filbert Street residence where an individual had located a syringe and wished to turn it into police.
———
Police received a report of a stolen kayak. An individual believed to have had the kayak stolen while parked at the VFW, however, the kayak was returned to the owner who did not wish to pursue charges.
———
Police received a report of fraud from a School Street resident.
———
Police responded to a Thompson Street address for a reported suspicious vehicle. The individual operating a Honda passenger car had reportedly been watching children in the area. Upon arrival, the vehicle was not located, however, the investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were contacted by a Hill Street resident regarding a sign that was posted on a neighboring property.
———
Police responded to Fuel On for a complaint from a local resident after winning on a Skills machine. The resident reported that the business was not paying the full amount owed. After speaking with employees, the manager paid the customer.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.