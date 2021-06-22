Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

Recommended Video

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On May 23 at 4:28 a.m., a 42-year-old Dubois woman was encountered in her vehicle while police were investigating a related incident on Pine Street, Corsica Borough, Jefferson County. The woman was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed pending blood results.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

Between May 23-24, a 34-year-old Osceola Mills man called and threatened a 42-year-old Julian man multiple times.

Tags

Trending Food Videos