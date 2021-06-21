Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 4:43 p.m., a crash occurred on Deer Creek Road, Morris Township. While driving north, Kandy L. Dolan, 60, of Drifting lost control, which caused her vehicle to fall on its side. Dolan’s vehicle then slid off the roadway. Subsequent investigation indicated that Dolan was under the influence of alcohol. Dolan was transported to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw.
On Sunday at 1:30 p.m., a 39-year-old Clearfield woman verbally threatened to harm a 42-year-old Clearfield man on Jerry Run Road, Goshen Township. The woman will be cited with harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On May 30 at 1:14 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated for a summary traffic violation on Walton Street, Decatur Township. A 37-year-old Philipsburg man was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Clearfield Borough
Police handled a burning violation along East Eighth Street.
Police responded to Hook Street for a complaint of harassment.
Police filed charges on a woman regarding a trespassing incident that had taken place along Spruce Grove Lane.
Police were called to Turnpike Avenue and Nichols Street for a suspicious person who was allegedly asking for rides to New York. Police searched the area and did not locate the person.
Police responded to the driving park for an act of vandalism. Police report that juveniles turned on several water spickets inside the park. The juveniles were last seen running from the area.
Police assisted the Clearfield Fire Department with a stove that was on fire inside a residence along Merrill Street.
Police responded to Pennsylvania Avenue for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Police found the vehicle to be disabled.
Police were called to East Cherry Street for a man attempting to bust down a door. Police arrived and found it be an argument between a man and woman. The man agreed to leave the residence.
Police were asked to check the welfare a Sheridan Drive resident. Police later the found the resident was out of town and in good health.
Police were called to East Locust Street for two individuals that had been sitting inside their vehicle. Police arrived and found that they were at their friend’s residence waiting for them.
A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Charges are pending the results of the blood test.
Police located a man walking along Woodland Road who held an active arrest warrant from the Lawrence Township Police Dept. The man was taken into custody and transported to the jail on the warrant.
Police received a report from an Elm Street resident regarding two bicycles that were removed from her porch overnight.
Police are advising residents that phone calls are being made warning them that there was fraudulent activity on their account. They provide a number to call to settle the issue. Police remind residents not to provide any personal information.
Police handled a criminal mischief complaint where unknown suspect(s) threw eggs a house along West Pine Street overnight.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Thursday at 3:22 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Devin D. Cathcart, 26, of DuBois was driving, and he related that he swerved to miss a deer. There was no evidence of a deer ever being on the roadway. The front passenger sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by a family member. The east bound lane of Route 322 was temporarily shut down at this location.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On June 14 at 9:45 a.m., Neal Huber, 51, of Coalport arrived at a 46-year-old Carrolltown man’s residence on the 1000-block of Deveaux Street, West Carroll Township, Cambria County. Upon arrival, Huber took a shovel and struck the front two windshields of the man’s vehicles, damaging the auto glass.
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 9:12 p.m., a crash occurred on Tyrone Pike in the area of Glass City Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Kenneth R. Harrison, 28, of Winchester, Va., was driving when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle. Harrison’s vehicle struck the deer. Harrison was uninjured.