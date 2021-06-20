State Police at Clearfield
A crash occurred on June 19 at 11:59 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 116 in Lawrence Township. A 2019 Cadillacdriven by Rudolph Lilpovec, 82, of Chesterland, Ohio struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported to the driver or his passenger, Elaine A. Lipovec, 72, of the same address. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
On June 16 at 3:31 p.m. Steve Perschka, 35, of Winburne, had an incident on Trolley Street in Cooper Township where he put members of his household in fear of injury by threatening physical harm. He was taken into custody and arraigned in District Court 46-3-03.
———
On June 19 at 9:08 a.m. a 50-year-old Philipsburg man reported his wallet was mislaid/stolen and unknown persons utilized his credit/debit card at an ATM in Clearfield. The persons made three difference transactions totaling $1,253. Investigation continues.
———
On June 19 at 10 a.m. a 50-year-old Philipsburg man reported a Dynacraft Gauntlet Mountain Bike, red in color, was stolen from his yard on Florence Street in Chester Hill Borough sometime between June 7 and June 19. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On June 18 at 9:40 p.m. Jennifer Ditz, 26, of Columbia went to a residence at 400-block of Valley Road in Cooper Township and began to repeatedly yell at Shawn Maines, 48, of Winburne. Maines then grabbed Litz by the hair and struck her in the face area. Both were cited with harassment through District Court.
———
Jordan Spencer, 32, of Grampian was charged by PSP for simple assault and harassment due to an altercation with a 72-year-old Grampian woman, which resulted in a laceration to her forehead.
———
On June 16 at 9:53 p.m., PSP were dispatched to the 3600-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township fo ra domestic altercation involving a 44-year-old female of Morrisdale and a 37-year-old male, also of Morrisdale. It was learned both people were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated to both parties assaulting each other. They were separated for the evening and both were cited for assault-harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On June 14 at 8:13 p.m. a 66-year-old female of Centre Hill Road in Graham Township was a victim to a scam where we sent 35 gift cards valued at $500 each ($17,500) to someone she thought was going to pay her $350,000.
———
On June 15 at 6:50 p.m. a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze being driven by Chase G. Bell, 19, of Clearfield was traveling northbound on SR 970/Shawville Croft Highway in Goshen Township. A 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Mindy Fleming, 20, of Clearfield was traveling east on SR 879. The Chevrolet has stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of both highways and after stopping, proceeded to cross SR 879 and did not see the Nissan approaching. The Nissan swerved to avoid a collision and impacted an embankment on the right side of the roadway. Fleming was transported by Clearfield EMS to a hospital for treatment; her passenger, a 17-year-old male, was not injured.
———
Between June 10 and June 13, a 52-year-old Smoke Run male contact PSP and reported that his new Hasqvarna riding lawn mower was stolen from his garage on Church Road in Beccaria Township. The mower is orange, has a 46-inch deck and 22 horsepower. Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
State Police at Punxsutawney
A known 25-year-old from Cherry Tree was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Main Street/Pine Run Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County. The male was determined to be DUI. Charges are pending.
State Police at Rockview
On June 19 at 10:11 a.m. PSP received a call in regard to a burglary incident of a firearm on Hale Road in Rush Township. The victim is a 71-year-old male from Morann. Anyone with information should contact PSP Rockview.
———
On June 17, Philipsburg Borough restrooms located at Cold Stream Dam, Halfmoon Street/E. Presqueisle St., were reported damaged. The investigation continues. Any leads or information should be called in to PSP Rockview.
Curwensville Boro Police
Police are investigating a stolen vehicle from a Naulton Road address. The vehicle is a silver Jeep Cherokee with a Pa. registration of LHZ-4373. None with information is asked to call police at 814-236-3858.
———
Police while on patrol observed a black Chrysler 200 located on Short Street that was determined to be stolen out of Ohio. The vehicle was impounded where it will be processed for evidence. Anyone in the area of Temple Heights who observed any suspicious individuals are asked to call police. Also, police are asking any residents in the area of Short Street, Hudson Street, Bailey Road and Naulton Road who have external house cameras to call police to assist in the investigation.
———
Police were requested to assist PSP Clearfield with a wanted individual.
———
Police responded to a burglary alarm at an Anderson Street address. The house was found to be secure and officers spoke with the homeowner.
———
Police responded to a George Street address where the victim alleged someone got into his vehicle; nothing was found to be missing.
———
Police were alerted to a suspicious person at the Curwensville Commons. Upon locating the suspicious female, it was determined she had a warrant. The female was advised of her warrant and to make contact with the magistrate.