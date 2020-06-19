Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 1:05 p.m., a crash occurred in the construction zone on I-80, Cooper Township. Clint R. Lowe, 58, of Dawson, attempted to switch from the right “closed” lane to the left lane, however, pulled out in front of Dominguez V. Alberto, 23, of Streamwood, Ill. Due to impact from the collision with Alberto, Lowe’s vehicle was pushed into the construction equipment causing damage. There were no injuries related to this incident.
———
On Sunday at 7 p.m., police received the report of a protection from abuse order violation on Roy Mays Road, Pike Township. Upon further investigation, it was determined a 26-year-old Olanta woman violated the PFA and was subsequently arrested for the violation.
Clearfield Borough
Police were requested to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Spruce Street. Contact was made with a woman and she stated that she was fine.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Nichols Street for a noise complaint. Contact was made with the suspect and warned for their actions.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on West Market Street for a noise complaint. Contact was made with the suspect and he was warned for his actions.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pine Street for a report of trespassing. The suspect is known to police and the incident is under further investigation.
———
Police responded to a motorcycle vs vehicle accident on North Front and East Market Street. The motorcyclist was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS for minor injuries.
———
This department assisted Lawrence Township Police Department at a motel on state Route 879 with a warrant service. Two individuals were taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on Bigler Avenue after viewing two individuals riding in the bed of a truck. One man had an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s office and was searched incident to arrest. The man was in possession of a controlled substance and other paraphernalia. The man was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on East Locust Street for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, it was found that a woman threw a metal table at a man causing injury. The woman was arrested for Simple Assault along with various other charges and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 1:15 a.m., officers were conducting routine patrols when a vehicle was located entering the Red Roof Inn parking lot. Officers suspected drug activity due to the behavior of the driver of the vehicle. Contact was ultimately made with two of the vehicle’s occupants inside the vehicle. The front seat passenger was identified as Jessica Read, 29, of Clearfield, who was known to have a valid warrant through probation. Read was taken into custody and contact was made with two other individuals that had exited the vehicle prior to police contact. One of the individuals was identified as Shawn Moriarity, 29, of Clearfield. Officers were aware that Moriarity had an active warrant through this department. Moriarity was taken into custody, searched incident to arrest and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both individuals were transported and housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges for the drug violations to be filed on Moriarity.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 4 at 4:30 a.m., police investigated a report of criminal mischief on North Ninth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Suspects threw eggs at multiple residences and left egg cartons on the side of the roadway. Suspects include a 19-year-old Philipsburg man, 16-year-old Winburne boy, 16-year-old Philipsburg boy, 17-year-old Philipsburg boy, and 14-year-old Philipsburg boy. Charges are pending further investigation.