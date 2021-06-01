Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 9:25 p.m., police responded to a Palmer Street residence for a report of a woman repeatedly howling and causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with the woman, identified as Brandy Perks, 45, of Clearfield, and charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness are pending.
———
On May 27 at 7:24 p.m., police responded to Walmart for a hit and run accident. A gray Honda Odyssey was struck on the rear bumper by an unknown vehicle, while parked. The other vehicle left the scene without attempting to give information or rendering aid. Police are currently investigating with assistance from Walmart Asset Protection.
———
On May 23 at 9:19 p.m., police responded to a disorderly woman on the 100-block of Palmer Street. Officers made contact with Brandy L. Perks, 45, who was extremely intoxicated and had been fighting and yelling to the degree that she had disturbed her neighbors. Citations were issued for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.