Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Sunday at 9:25 p.m., police responded to a Palmer Street residence for a report of a woman repeatedly howling and causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with the woman, identified as Brandy Perks, 45, of Clearfield, and charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness are pending.

———

On May 27 at 7:24 p.m., police responded to Walmart for a hit and run accident. A gray Honda Odyssey was struck on the rear bumper by an unknown vehicle, while parked. The other vehicle left the scene without attempting to give information or rendering aid. Police are currently investigating with assistance from Walmart Asset Protection.

———

On May 23 at 9:19 p.m., police responded to a disorderly woman on the 100-block of Palmer Street. Officers made contact with Brandy L. Perks, 45, who was extremely intoxicated and had been fighting and yelling to the degree that she had disturbed her neighbors. Citations were issued for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

