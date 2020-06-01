Clearfield Borough Police
While on patrol, officers heard yelling coming from a residence on East Locust Street and then viewed a car beginning to leave the residence. Upon further investigation, it was found that a male was upset with his daughter for taking the car keys.
———
Police assisted a motorist who locked his keys inside his vehicle. Officers were able to unlock the vehicle and retrieve the keys.
———
Police were dispatched to Cemetery Road for a tree that had fallen onto the power lines. Clearfield Fire Department was summoned to the scene and helped remove the tree.
———
Police were dispatched to a local business on River Road for a reported retail theft. Upon arrival, one female was taken into custody. The female had items concealed on her person from the store that she did not pay for. The female was also in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Charges to be filed.
———
Police were notified of a female in the area of West Front Street and Fulton Street that had an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. Once contact was made with the female, she provided a fake name to officers. The female’s real name was later discovered and was taken into custody by officers. The female was transported to CCJ.
———
Police were dispatched to the fairgrounds for a male revving his car engine. The male was later found in his vehicle at the Penn Highlands parking lot under the influence of alcohol. The incident is still under further investigation.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Clearfield Street for a domestic. Upon arrival, it was found that an adult male and a juvenile had engaged in an argument. Both were warned for their actions.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of West 5th Street for a male riding a dirt bike on the roadway. Police were not able to locate the bike but have an idea of who the actor was.
———
Police made contact with a suspicious person in the parking lot of a local Business on Bridge Street during early morning hours. Contact was made with the female who accepted a courtesy transport home.
Lawrence Township Police
On May 28 at 4:46 p.m., officers responded to an assault in the area of Lawrence Park Village. The offender was later identified as Zachary Pry, of Clearfield who reportedly assaulted a 30-year-old Curwensville woman and then fled the scene. Officers were able to locate Pry where he was taken into custody and housed in CCJ. Pry was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
———
On May 21 at 1:09 a.m., police observed a gold Ford Explorer fail to use its turn signal while exiting Sapp Bros. onto the Clearfield Shawville Highway/SR 879. Upon conducting a traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver, Harry Brown, 57, of Morrisdale, was under the influence of alcohol. Brown was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and was then taken to CCJ where he was housed on a 48-hour detainer. Charges are pending.
State Police at Clearfield
PSP were contacted on May 30 at 4:12 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute between a married couple, a 45-year-old female and 51-year-old male, both of Woodland. The male did put his arm around the female and take her to the ground, knocked a phone out of her hand and grabbed her on the arms. The known adult female did attempt to strike the female and grab the adult male. Charges are pending on both persons through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On May 30, PSP were dispatched to Lower Hollow Road in Graham Township for the report of a criminal mischief. It was reported that someone had cut an extension cord which was run from a trailer on the property to a camper located on an adjacent property to supply the camper with power.
———
On May 31, PSP were dipatched to Irvona Road in Jordan Township for the report of a domestic incident. A 30-year-old male from Grampian and a 27-year-old female from Clearfield will be cited for harassment through District Court 46-3-04.
———
A crash occurred on May 31 at 9:11 a.m. on Shawville Frenchville Road in Girard Township west of Deer Creek Road when David L. Ressler, 73, of Conestoga was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra eastbound when a deer entered the roadway. The deer struck the vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene; there were no injuries. Ressler and his passenger, Sherry L. Ressler, 71, of Conestoga were both wearing seat belts.
State Police at DuBois
PSP received a CYS 104 regarding inappropriate text messages between two juveniles between Apri 27 and May 1. Investigation continues.
———
On May 7, PSP received a Child Line investigation from Jefferson County CYS between a 14-year-old male victim of Falls Creek and Benjamin Steele, 30, of Falls Creek. Steele was charged with simple assault.
———
On May 3/4, PSP took report of a criminal tresspass at 65 Salvage Yard Dr. in Snyder Township, Jefferson County where a garage owned by a 35-year-old Brockport man was broken into.
———
PSP responded to reports of an altercation between two adults, a 38-year-old female of Stump Creek and a 54-year-old male of Sykesville. It was found that the adult male struck a 6-year-old juvenile male while resulted in the mother of the juvenile striking the adult male.
———
A crash occurred as a 2016 Isuzu NPR driven by Dakota B. Herman, 24, of DuBois was traveling southbound on West Main Street/SR 119 in Sykesville Borugh, Jefferson County, when he traveled onto the southbound berm, struck a utility pole and then a mail box. Herman received minor injuries and was transported by Sykesville ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois. PSP were assisted on scene by Sykesville Vol. Fire Dept.
———
A crash occurred on May 29 at 3:52 p.m. on SR 950/Reynoldsville Falls Creek Rd. in Winslow Township, Jefferson County when a 2005 Nissan Armada driven by Dakota L. Lawton, 22, of Brockway became distracted and veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a cement post. Lawton and none of his passenger, Chelsey R. Lawton, 25, of DuBois were not injured.
———
On May 28 at 7:33 p.m. on I80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Chloe J. Webb, 19, of Port Matilda, lost control and traveled in front of a truck driven by Raymond R. Schilling, 54, of Levittown. After striking the truck, the Nissan struck a guide rail, returned to the travel lane and caused the truck run the Nissan over with its rear trailer wheels. Webb was transported to UPMC Altoona by Dubois EMS for suspected serious injury. Her passenger, Olivia R. Webb, 19, of Port Matilda, and the truck driver were not injured. Assisting on scene were firefighters from Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, and Sandy Township volunteer fire companies.
State Police at Rockview
On May 30 at 12:10 a.m., John Erickson, 36, of Fleming, during a traffic stop for speeding was found to be intoxicated. Charges pending toxicology.
———
On May 29 at 4:53 p.m. a 2019 Suzuki DRZ 400 driven by Thomas G. Ferguson, 57, of Osceola Mills, was traveling south on SR 970/Curtin Street in Rush Township, Centre County slowing for traffic traveling northbound to make a left hand turn onto Walker Street when he began to make the turn and began to fall over to the left hand side causing him to hit his head off the pavement. Ferguson was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS. Also assisting on scene was Columbia Fire Co. of Osceola Mills.
DuBois City Police
May 30
At 2:37 a.m. an officer was on patrol, when he heard a lot of crying and screaming coming from a residence at the 100 block of North Stockdale Street. Police stopped at the residence to check the welfare of the individual and learned that everything was ok.
———
At 4:20 a.m. police were dispatched to the 100-block of West DuBois Ave., for a report of a roommate causing trouble. When police arrived they were advised that the actor had already left the location. Police cleared.
———
At 10:22 a.m. police were dispatched to the first block of South Main Street for a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle advised police that someone broke into her vehicle and scattered stuff all about her vehicle. The owner didn’t believe that anything was missing.
———
At 11:30 a.m. police were dispatched to the 500-block of West Long Avenue, for a report of criminal mischief. The caller advised Police over the night someone threw three raw eggs at her front door.
———
At 12:12 p.m. police were dispatched to the 200-block of South Brady Street, for a report of a non-reportable accident. Police arrived on scene and exchanged the information needed. Both vehicles were drivable.
———
At 12:36 p.m. police were dispatched to the 500-block of Locust Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Police determined that this was a verbal argument. Both parties agreed to be civil with each other.
———
At 6:30 p.m. police were dispatched to business on Parkway Drive for a report of a hit and run accident. Police made contact with the victim who’s vehicle was struck. Further investigation.
———
At 9:21 p.m. police were dispatched to the intersection of West Scribner Avenue and Jared Street for a report of a physical domestic between a male and a female. Police made contact with the male actor who was from DuBois. After talking to both the female and the male it was determined that no one was injured. Police did locate a controlled substance and some drug paraphernalia inside a bag that belong to the male. Charges are pending.
———
At 11:49 p.m. police were dispatched to a business at the 800 block of Beaver Drive for a person and vehicle trespassing. When police arrived it was determined the vehicle and male had left.
May 31
At 11:18 a.m. police were dispatched to the 200-block of McCullough Street for a report of criminal mischief. Police made contact with the caller, who advised that someone had ripped a No Trespassing sign down and placed it in the callers mail box.
———
At 1:47 p.m. police were dispatched to a business at the 100-block of North Main Street for a report of a male staggering around in the area. Police responded to the area and were unable to locate the male in question.
———
At 2:45 p.m. police were dispatched to the 500-block of South Main Street for a report of a vehicle that backed into another vehicle. Police arrived on scene and exchanged the information needed.
———
At 3:47 p.m. police were dispatched to 100-block of East Washington Avenue for a report of a hit and run to a vehicle. Police arrived on scene and noticed damage to the vehicle. Further investigation.
———
At 7:04 p.m. police were dispatched to the 200-block of South Brady Street for a vehicle that struck a light pole, knocking the pole down and then leaving the scene. The witness provided the vehicle and direction of the vehicle traveling, which Police made contact with the vehicle and the male driver. The driver, 23-year-old DuBois male was under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Penn Highland Hospital for suspicion of DUI, where blood was drawn. The light pole was removed from the roadway. The male was then released to his parents. Charges are pending the results of the lab report.
———
At 9:21 p.m. police were dispatched to the first block of East Second Avenue, for a report of a house that had it doors and windows open and the stove left on, but no one was inside the residence. Police arrived on scene and determined that the renters moved out and left the stove on along with the windows and doors open. Police shut the stove off and shut the doors.
———
At 10:10 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100-block of South Jared Street for a report of a male yelling and pounding on something. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the male. The male advised police that he was having some anger issues. A friend agreed to stay with the male until he calmed down.